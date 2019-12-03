Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Trespassing/two counts - Rayshawn Davon Penry, 26, 3516 35 St., Meridian. Penry is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, shoplifting/four counts, simple assault/threat.
• Shoplifting - Jeremy Spann, born in 1989, 546 Ponta Hills Road, Lot F, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles Fluker, born in 1976, 1705 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second/refusal - Roy Lawson, born in 1956, 5820 Hillview Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 6200 block of D Street at 6:38 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 24th Street at 1:07 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4600 block of 11th Street at 2:53 p.m.
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 3:17 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Expired driver’s license - Felix Gomez-Avila, 55, 614 53rd Ave., Meridian. Gomez-Avila is also charged with no license tag, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No license resident - Sammie Gene Hampton, 44, 2226 35th Ave., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Disturbing the peace - Hezekiah Moss, 21, 5227 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba. Moss is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Suspended driver’s license - Wildon “Sonny” Charles Thornton, 65, 5343 16th Ave., Meridian. Thornton is also charged with an expired tag, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Stop suspicious
• Old 31st Ave.-Interstate 20, Meridian.
• 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Theft
• Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Green Hill Lane, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Fire alarm, Gilbert Joyner Road (Martin, Bailey).
• Structure fire, Mt. Horeb (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dr. Brock Road (South).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 (Meehan, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
