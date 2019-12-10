Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Embezzlement/agents/trustees/clerk - Shantesha M. Bishop, born in 1994, 452 North College St., York, Ala.
• Trespassing - Kenneth Thomas, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Derek Reynolds, born in 1977, 811 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia, Miss.
• Petit larceny - Marico Carodine, born in 1976, 295 Old Country Club Road #53, Meridian. Carodine is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Donterio Meredith, born in 1994, 1913 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Robert E. Combs Jr., born in 1989, 3813 20th St., Meridian.
• Giving false information - April M. Moulds, born in 1985, 2326 Front St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Tedter Evans, born in 1981, 3615 40th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Robbery
• 2400 block of 4th Ave. at 2:40 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 500 block of C St. at 9:54 a.m.
• 4400 block of 20th St. at 10:30 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Erin Marie Bryant, 39, 3953 LOA Campground Road, Meridian. Bryant is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Driving with a suspended license - Verinell Lotesta Ivy, 40, 4025 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian. Ivy is also charged with improper/failure to signal, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Brikley Stormi Danyele Kelly, 27, 4857 SL Wilson Road, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Derrick James Mosley, 38, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Mosley is also charged with contempt/child support.
• Probation violation/parole - April Michelle Moulds, 34, 2326 Front St., Meridian.
• Murder - Diamonte Deron Scott, 27, 105 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, Ga. Scott is also charged with attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joseph Daniel Welborn, 29, 2305 George Butler Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny Ray Williams, 59, 1404 15th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Russell-Topton Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• York Road, Lauderdale.
• 8th St.-44th Ave., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 145-Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Grass fire, Hwy. 19 South.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Cooking fire, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Dr. Brock Road (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Collinsville Road (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Gum Log Road (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Windsor Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 55 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.