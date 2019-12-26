Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Domestic violence - LaDerrick D. Crowell, born in 1997, 6112 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Soranna Dean, born in 1991, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jimmie D. Snowden, born in 1963, 265 Truelight Road, Hickory.
• Public drunk - Antonio D. Young, born in 1968, 1321 25th St., Meridian. Young is also charged with public profanity, willful trespassing, simple assault, shoplifting.
• Simple assault - Wanda Smith, born in 1983, 125 59th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with simple assault/threat, willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Jordan Wolfe, born in 1998, 3314 55th Place, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Tommy L. Edwards, born in 1973, 5215 Lakeside Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Harmonee A. Nester, born in 1997, 301 Wood St., Newton.
• Petit larceny - Angela D. Gibbs, born in 1974, 1815 14th Ave., Meridian. Gibbs is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Donna McWilliams, born in 1974, 3301 56th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Leddrick Brown, born in 1969, 3301 56th Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Megan McBryde, born in 1988, 6362 Koosa Drive, Marion.
• Willful trespassing - William M. Smith, born in 1954, 3045 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Elizabeth Garcia, born in 1998, 563 Holland Ave., Philadelphia.
• Panhandling - Roger D. Jacks Jr., born in 1979, 626 21st St. Apt. 24, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 917 42nd Ave., Meridian. Portis is also charged with public drunk.
• Petit larceny - Penny Collins, born in 1968, 1809 34th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second/other - Quintarios Staten, born in 1996, 21 CR 127, Quitman.
• DUI/first/other - Xavier A. Horn, born in 1994, 6759 Lizelia Road, Marion.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerrico Williams, born in 1978, 4221 20th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Arico Johnson, born in 1991, 720 26th St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with resisting arrest, willful trespassing.
• DUI/second/other - Christopher R. Paul, born in 1981, 3308 69th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 100 block of North Hills St. at 6:48 p.m.
• 1400 block of 14th Ave. at 3:16 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 200 block of 8th Ave. at 5:31 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N at 11:58 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 36th Ave. at 8:48 a.m.
• 5000 block of Country Club Road at 6:44 p.m.
• 2800 block of 28th St. at 5:58 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - Ronlisha Zykeria Brewster, 17, 4803 Hickory Hill Circle, Meridian. Brewster is also charged with no liability insurance, false ID information.
• Probation violation/parole - Demarious Trayvon Dean, 23, 600 East St., Shubuta.
• No driver’s license - Michael S. Dyess, 38, 43 CR 3762, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Courtney Glebe, 25, 11701 Walter Merchant Lan., Meridian. Glebe is also charged with failure to signal.
• DUI/first offense - Maurice Alan Glover, 50, 548 Old CR Apt. D3, Marion. Glover is also charged with false id information, speeding, suspended driver’s license.
• Conspiracy/two counts - Tanisha Hall, 30, 39 Leggett Drive, Shubuta. Hall is also charged with conspiracy/three counts, possession of drugs within a correctional facility. Hall is also charged with possession of drugs within correctional facility/two counts, prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail.
• Disturbance of family - Kamaya Johnson, 20, 3697 Knox Road, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Cedric Darrell Keyes, 29, 3429 25th Ave., Meridian. Keyes is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Trespass upon enclosed land of another, Angelica Leann LeBlanc, 34, 3284 Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - OJ Marsh, 65, 5753 Marion Drive, Meridian. Marsh is also charged with expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Hannah Marie Taylor, 36, 1323 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Report of prowler
• Knox Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Suqualena/Graham Road, Meridian.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
• Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
Theft
• Bolen-Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Harper Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Gas leak, Van Zyverden Road.
• Building fire, 37th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 41st Ave.
• Building fire, 58th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Carbon monoxide incident, 17th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• No incident found, E. Adams Road.
• Cooking fire, Saddlebrook Drive.
• Vehicle accident, 33rd Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Butts Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Haguewood Road (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, J.O. Thomas (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
