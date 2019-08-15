Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Driving under the influence/first/other - Thomas Mattingly, born in 1997, 5952 Joyce Road, Dallas, Texas. Mattingly is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - David Pruett, born in 1984, 2735 Beaver Creek Road, Newton. Pruett is also charged with giving false information.
• Willful trespassing - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jimmy Williams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Sanmarcos Houston, born in 1992, 327 54th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - George G. Rogers, born in 1988, 8671 NW 52nd Ave. Chiefland, Fla.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of North Frontage Road at 8:01 a.m.
• 2400 block of 8th St. at 5:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jermaine Dashun Conner, 37, 1802 28th Ave., Meridian. Conner is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Emanuel Dewayne Toole, 26, 211 Wynn Road, Havelock N.C.
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Tabari K. Wagstaff, 40, 197 East Barber St., Windsor, Conn.
• Child support/failure to pay - Taurus D. Warren, 42, 3005 7th St., Meridian. Warren is also charged with contempt/child support.
• Grand larceny - Jaderius Jerron Williams, 20, 1146 Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
• Branch Estates Road, Meridian.
• 410 Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Rawson Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• False alarm, 32nd St.
• Gas leak, Highland Park Drive.
• Cooking fire, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• None
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
