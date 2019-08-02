Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Willful trespassing - Brandon Chaney, born in 1985, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Reginald Amerson, born in 1971, 2210 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing/two counts - Tate Sellers, born in 1987, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Kenneth L. Rainey, born in 1969, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Latoya L. Silliman, born in 1992, 1110 MLK Jr. Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Demetrius Welch, born in 1979, homeless. Welch is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - Ladarious Johnson, born in 1990, 1317 26th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Dexter Penister, born in 1983, 3272 Eastland Drive, Pearl.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 8th St. at 9:59 a.m.
• 2100 block of Hwy. 19N at 1:20 a.m.
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 2:34 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 4300 block of Terry St. at 8:30 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4000 block of 34th Ave. at 7:39 p.m.
• 1900 block of 26th Ave. at 8:39 p.m.
• 4100 block of 30th St. at 9:14 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Joshua Edward Cavenaugh, 31, 1451 Fairchild Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - William Colby Clark, 18, 4835 Valley Road, Meridian. Clark is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Rebecca Clearman, 68, 203 Fishburne Ave., Eutaw, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Joshua Paul Henley, 34, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Millington, Tenn.
• Public drunk - Spencer Jermaine Ivy, 36, 3515 42nd St., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine/three counts - Reginald D’Mond Kelly, 41, 3003 Chandler St., Meridian. Kelly is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of firearm with possession of controlled substance, possession of drugs while in possession of firearm, probation violation/parole.
• Accessory after the fact - Jannetta Latrice Lard, 28, 9304 Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Arthur Sean Moore, 45, 9083 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jeffery Lee Peden, 27, 134 McKenzie Lane, Enterprise. Peden is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, expired tag.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Derrick Cole Peterson, 29, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Peterson is also charged with shooting into a vehicle.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Larry Keith Scott, 34, 8225 King Road, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Breanna Renee Thomas, 20, 1010 N. Frontage Road, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• Uttering forgery - Reginald Jay Walton, 38, 3402 35th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Burglary
• Headstart Road, Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 44th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Accident with injuries, MM172-Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.