Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:•
• Dog stealing - Onorious Campbell, 19, 1012 24th Street, Meridian.
• Burglary/Commercial Burglary, cars, etc... - Chad Andrew Carter, 28, 13385 County Road., Aliceville, Alabama. Carter is also charged with domestic violence/felony, aggravated assault/domestic violence and petit larceny up to $1,000.
• Disorderly Conduct/Failure to obey law enforcement officer- Ashley Elizabeth Deen, 27, 5504 Cherokee Road., Meridian. Deen is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Burglary/Commercial Burglary, cars, etc...-Ryan Anthony Jackson, 23, 44645 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear(Justice Court)- Hansel D. Reese, 64, 3015 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm- Angelo Sentell Stephens, 38, 2117 27th Ave., Meridian.
• No drivers license-Fred Eugene Wright Jr., 51, 885 East Old Philadelphia Road., Elkton, Maryland. Wright is also charged with no liability insurance and littering.
• Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday
Stopping suspicious/have in possession
• Hwy 19 North and Old 8th St. Road., Meridian.
Theft/Burglary
• Purvis Road., Meridian.
Missing Person
Missing Person
• Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian.
Theft
• Will Wright Road., Meridian.
Meet Complainant
• Hwy.19 North, Collinsville.
Stopping suspicious
• 9th Street and 30th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Tuesday:
• Power line down, 28th Street.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Tuesday:
• Structure fire/assist- Belle Trace., Marion.
• Emergency medical service- Sam Gray Rd., Clarkdale.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2:01 p.m.
