Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department 

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:•

• Dog stealing - Onorious Campbell, 19, 1012 24th Street, Meridian.

• Burglary/Commercial Burglary, cars, etc... - Chad Andrew Carter, 28, 13385 County Road., Aliceville, Alabama. Carter is also charged with domestic violence/felony, aggravated assault/domestic violence and petit larceny up to $1,000.

• Disorderly Conduct/Failure to obey law enforcement officer- Ashley Elizabeth Deen, 27, 5504 Cherokee Road., Meridian. Deen is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Burglary/Commercial Burglary, cars, etc...-Ryan Anthony Jackson, 23, 44645 Causeyville Road, Meridian.

• Failure to appear(Justice Court)- Hansel D. Reese, 64, 3015 2nd Ave., Meridian.

• Felon in possession of a firearm- Angelo Sentell Stephens, 38, 2117 27th Ave., Meridian.

• No drivers license-Fred Eugene Wright Jr., 51, 885 East Old Philadelphia Road., Elkton, Maryland. Wright is also charged with no liability insurance and littering. 

• Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday

Stopping suspicious/have in possession

• Hwy 19 North and Old 8th St. Road., Meridian.

Theft/Burglary

• Purvis Road., Meridian.

Missing Person

Missing Person

• Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian.

Theft

• Will Wright Road., Meridian.

Meet Complainant

• Hwy.19 North, Collinsville.

Stopping suspicious

• 9th Street and 30th Ave., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Tuesday:

• Power line down, 28th Street.

The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Tuesday:

• Structure fire/assist- Belle Trace., Marion.

• Emergency medical service- Sam Gray Rd., Clarkdale. 

Ambulance Runs 

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2:01 p.m.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags