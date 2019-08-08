Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Fighting in public - Catrina L. Hampton, born in 1982, 809 65th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Rufus Fluker, born in 1973, 3826 42nd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Anthony L. Gray, born in 1987, 210 B St. Apt. 42 Eutaw, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Robbery
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 4:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2800 block of 8th St. at 11:03 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 20th St. at 7:35 a.m.
• 4500 block of 5th St. at 6:17 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• No driver’s license - Chasity Jean Brown, 33, 8064 Wilsondale Road, Collinsville.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Matthew Lynn Byrd, 36, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Rape forcible/robbery-armed - Raheem Collier, 28, 4855 McDade Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Bobby Brian Harper, 40, 844 Carl Harper Road, Meridian. Harper is also charged with expired tag.
• Simple assault on a minor - Dexter Juvon Hubbard, 27, 4150 Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
• Robbery-armed - Christopher Blaise Johnson, 38, 4640 34th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with probation violation/parole, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, weapon/possession of by a felon.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Bryon Leager III, 23, 9992 Grisssom Road, Bailey. Leager III is also charged with improper equipment.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Bobby Joe Mason, 39, 299 Betts Radcliff Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Michael Glenn Payne, 43, 25 South Main, DeKalb.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Curtis Javon Pollard, 34, 6319 32nd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Demario Centelle Prince, 30, 4312 35th St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Dana Shauntay Robinson, 39, 25 South Main Ave., DeKalb.
• Suspended driver’s license - Antonio Alberto Solis, 41, 481 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Marion. Sollis is also charged with expired tag.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Reginald Jay Walton, 38, 147 N Frontage Road 147, Meridian. Walton is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - John David White, 31, 1157 Bynum Road, Meridian. White is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-20th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Grissom Rd.-Gum Log Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Valley Road, Meridian.
• Sam Lackey, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Bonita Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Unauthorized burning, North Frontage Road.
• Medical assist, Key Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Assist, Valley Road (South).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20, (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
