Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shoplifting - James Strickland, born in 1985, 6488 CR 51313, Rose Hill.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1900 block of Hwy. 39N at 12:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1200 block of 38th Ave. at 6 a.m.
• 500 block of 40th Ave. at 2:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39N at 12:47 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• No driver’s license - Dylan James Burkeen, 25, 5277 Mini Farm Road, Meridian. Burkeen is also charged with failure to appear, seat belt violation.
• Embezzlement/two counts - Melissa Anne Burton-Keeton, 37, 7720 Old Mobile Hwy., Moss Point.
• Suspended driver’s license - Matthew Lynn Byrd, 36, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Byrd is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance - Summer Danielle Cook, 27, 9253 W Lauderdale Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Natasha Annette Hampton, 33, 1469 St Park Road, Mooreville.
• Driving with a suspended license - George Wesley Johnson, 62, 2856 Risher Road, Carthage. Johnson is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Robert Demond Moore, 36, 1322 47th Ave., Meridian. Moore is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Westley Owen Moore, 38, 6760 Meador Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Corey Michael Rayborn, 31, 12451 B Hwy. 80W, Chunky.
• Aggravated assault - Casey Dione Rew, 35, 4303 33rd Place, Collinsville.
• Expired driver’s license - Neontai T. Ruffin, 38, 80894 Wilsondale Road, Collinsville. Ruffin is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, improper equipment, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
• Contempt of court - Jonathan Walker Sipp, 28, 802 64th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Janero Jovonta Thompson, 23, 1924 34th Ave., Meridian. Thompson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with intent.
• Sale of drugs near a church or a school enhanced - Ricky Demarcus Tubbs, 30, 3611 Royal Road, Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent, felon in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Wilson Road, Meridian.
Pickup
• Royal Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Mayatt Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 44th Ave.-13th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• No incident found, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Medical assist, 8th Ave.
• Medical assist, 64th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brush fire, Soul Chapel Road (Sam Dale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
