Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday:
• Littering - Cardarrius Jamall Barfield, 24 2020 25th Ave., Meridian. Barfield is also charged with no driver's license, no liability and seat belt sheriff’s office.
• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law - Rosdetta Faye Marsh, 38, 2015 Mosby Road 143, Meridian.
•Expired Tag - Catherine Rose, 23, 204 School St., Meridian. Rose is also charged with no driver's license and no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents for Thursday:
Stolen vehicle
• Causeyville Clarke Road, Causeyville.
Meet complainant
• Briarwood Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Wednesday:
• Medical assist - Hwy. 19 North.
• Power line down - 32nd Avenue.
• Medical assist - 35th Avenue.
• Vehicle accident - 22nd Street.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Thursday:
•Vehicle fire - Lake Shore Drive, Lauderdale.
• Emergency medical service - Carmel Church Road, Southeast.
• Motor vehicle accident - I-20/I-59, Lost Gap.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Thursday at 2:50 p.m.
