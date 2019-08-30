Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Contempt of court - Dajour Qushun Taylor, 28, 2436 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Taterrioncy Harris, born in 1988, 3625 42nd Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Malicious mischief - Larry Smith, born in 1994, 2325 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing/two counts - Benjamin McCay, born in 1974, homeless. McCay is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/first other - Zachary Cole, born in 1967, 3215 West Lake Drive, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kenneth Rainey, born in 1966, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian. Rainey is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia.
• Willful trespassing - Valerie Smith, born in 1988, homeless.
• Public drunk - Anthony J. Porter, born in 1987, 138 McVay Road, Cuba, Ala.
• Willful trespassing - Angela D. Gibbs, born in 1974, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Myron E. Naylor, born in 1982, 4460 Meehan Savoy Road, Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
• None.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Christian Davion Alford, 19, 416 45th Ave., Meridian. Alford is also charged with possession of marijuana in the vehicle.
• No driver’s license - William Edward Arlinghaus, 52, 3433 17th Ave., Meridian. Arlinghaus is also charged with insurance card law in-vehicle, expired tag, failure to yield right of way.
• DUI/second offense - Dustin Clark, 26, 115 Artenzie Clark Road, Meridian. Clark is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI/second offense - Jeremy W. Ford, 40, 2296 CR 670, Quitman. Ford is also charged with careless driving, improper equipment, leaving the scene of an accident.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts - Miranda Charlene Miller, 27, 334 Meadow Hill Rd., West Point.
• Possession of spice/two counts - Sharonda Robinson, 49, 1825 West Stanley Ave., East St. Louis, Ill. Robinson is also charged with bond jumping, telephone harassment.
• Failure to appear - Steven Neal Robinson, 30, 5890 Oak St., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Erica Taylor, 25, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Theft
• Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Arrow Lake Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 45-Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 60th Place South.
• Public service, 24th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• Unauthorized burning, B St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, George Minor Road (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Mini Farm Road (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.