Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday:
• Domestic violence/Simple Assault-De'anthony Marquies Brown, 36, 5443 Hwy 513, Stonewall.
• Public drunk-Marico Lodge Carodine, 41, 295 Old County Club Road., Meridian.
• Child restraint law/two counts - Latasha Antonette Clark, 33, 3012 Saint Paul St. D7, Meridian. Clark is also charged with no driver's license and insurance card law in vehicle.
• Felony/DUI- Charlie Louis Covington, 29, 4092 Windsor Road., Meridian.
• Hold for agency/law enforcement(two counts) - William Ray Parker, 47, 1628 A Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Parker is also charged with two counts of failing to appear(justice court) and one count of felon in possession of firearm.
• Felon in possession of firearm, William Blake Parker, 24, 3846 Old Hwy.19 Southeast, Meridian.
• No drivers license - Willie Silliman Jr., 42, 904 30th Ave., Meridian. Silliman is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt sheriff's office, improper tag display, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer.
• Careless Driving - LaKenneth Darrious M. Smith, 27 2417 33rd Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with no liability insurance and suspended license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday:
Stopping suspicious
• 9th Street and 30th Ave., Meridian
Investigate suspicious vehicle/mental subject
• Water Valley Road., Meridian
Stolen vehicle
• Johnson Lane, Meridian
Case number
• Causeyville Whynot Road., Meridian
Theft
• Long Creek Cutoff Road., Meridian
Missing Person
• Evergreen Street, Collinsville
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Wednesday:
Outside fire, Paulding Street.
Vehicle accident, North Hills Street.
No Incident Found, North Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Wednesday:
Emergency medical service, Aycock Road.,Long Creek
• Vehicle fire, Askew Road, South.
• Emergency medical service, Leeville Road, Martin.
• Emergency medical service, Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Ambulance Runs:
• Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Aug. 21 at 3:05 p.m.
