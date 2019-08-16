Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Burglary/all but dwelling - Antonio D. Young, born in 1968, 1321 25th St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Willie Davis, born in 1971, 606 46th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with trespassing/two counts.
• Simple assault - Elizabeth Pharis, born in 1958, 506 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia.
• Simple assault/threat - Kimberly Watts, born in 1970, 1318 19th St. Apt. H1, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Ebony Gibbs, born in 1990, 1318 19th St. Apt. H3, Meridian. Gibbs is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Steven Labiche, born in 1962, 2210 43rd St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jessie Prince, born in 1956, 4312 35th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Antonio D. Young, born in 1968, 1321 25th St., Meridian. Young is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/first offense - Hannah F. Linton, born in1998, 8222 Fairway Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1400 block of 20th Ave. at 8:03 p.m.
• 4600 block of Royal Road at 9:27 p.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 3 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 9:54 a.m.
• 1000 block of 40th Ct. at 2:27 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Columbus Eugene Bunch, 52, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Bunch is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Driving with a suspended license - Kenneth Earl Cook, 51, 4504 Bethlehem Road 83, Lauderdale. Cook is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Possession of controlled substance - Stephanie Dawn Evans, 28, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 108, Meridian.
• Sale of a controlled substance - Joshua Shane Hill, 37, 2081 A Pigford Lake Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Allen McArthur Hopkins, 37, 3206 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Jawann Marquis Jones, 24, 6291 Oxford Rd., Lauderdale. Jones is also charged with insurance card law in a vehicle, expired tag.
• Lustful touching of a child/two counts - Shane Alexander Skidmore, 20, 768 CR 1, Gallion, Ala.
• Trespassing - Tunsyaan Stennis, 40, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Theft
• 410 Constitution Ave., Meridian.
• David Newell Road, Meridian.
Accident/intoxicated driver
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Burglary
• Headstart Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False alarm, Hwy. 11/80.
• Emergency medical service call, Newell Road.
• No incident found, 43rd St.
• No incident found, Church Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road.
• Grass fire, Powell Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.