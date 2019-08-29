Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Simple assault on a police officer - Cynthia L. Phillips, born in 1992, 1910 31st Ave., Meridian.
• Counterfeit instrument/forgery/uttering - Patrick Shuntrell Benoman, born in 1978, 2211 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Larceny-trespass less than - Patrick Benoman, born in 1978, 2211 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Larceny- trespass less than - Cindy Phillips, born in 1991, 1410 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Corderous Taylor, born in 1989, 107 71st Place, Apt. 138, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Larry Scott, born in 1984, homeless.
• Malicious mischief - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - LaKenneth JDarrious M. Smith, 27, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 1:38 p.m.
Shootings
• 4300 block of 30th St. at 4:20 p.m.
• 5200 block of Ash Ave. at 9:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• No driver’s license - Brittany Dianne James, 23, 14501 Hwy. 21S, Philadelphia. James is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, expired tag.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Dale Emmanuel King, 37, homeless.
• No driver’s license - Shabreonna Tyresha Martin, 23, 1626 26th Ave., Meridian. Martin is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Willie Sillimon Jr., 42, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian. Sillimon Jr. is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of firearm with possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence/felony.
• Failure to appear - Kimberly Anne Stack, 44, 3602 Lauderdale Road, Lauderdale.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - James Williams, 68, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Fight
• Briarwood Road, Meridian.
Accident/intoxicated driver
• Lizelia Road, Ponta Hills East, Meridian.
Theft
• Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
Unknown trouble
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Medical assist, Hwy. 39N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• None.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
