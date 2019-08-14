Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Aggravated assault - Billy D. Walker, born in 1980, homeless. Walker is also charged with burglary.
• Petit larceny - Kolbie Sheffield, born in 1997, 5220 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Cyndi Phillips, born in 1991, 1402 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Rodrigous Smith, born in 1986, 608 38th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with petit larceny.
• DUI/first/other - Herbert Testerman III, born in 1989, 10860 Rd 838, Philadelphia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Toney A. Hersey, born in 1965, 2516 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Hunter H. Hager, born in 1997, 8790 Pinewood Circle, Meridian. Hager is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Simple assault on a minor - Sedrick Wilson, born in 1975, 329 59th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with willful trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• Willful trespassing - Chentashena Anderson, born in 1993, 3013 1/2 9th St., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with petit larceny, disturbance of a business.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 8:54 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4400 block of Terry St. at 10:50 a.m.
• 1000 block of North Frontage Road at 1:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Alejandro Espino, 53, 4003 33rd Ave., Meridian. Espino is also charged with felony DUI.
• Probation violation/parole - LaShawn Lofton Sr., 38, homeless.
• Suspended driver’s license - LaMarkus DaVonte McKenzie, 4524 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - William Lee Moulds, 41, 4060 34th Ave., Meridan.
• Assault on a law enforcement officer - Billy DeWayne Walker, 39, homeless. Walker is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg., probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Burglary
• Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Theft
• Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Improper parked vehicle
• Harvey Cut Off Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Building fire, 35th Ave.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Structure fire assist, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Betts Radcliff Road (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, York Road (Lauderdale, Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Espey Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
