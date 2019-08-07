Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Richard O. Carson, born in 1966, 537 40th Ave., Meridian. Carson is also charged with giving false information.
• Willful trespassing - Latoria S. Hailes, born in 1990, 2006 MLK Drive Apt. B1, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Carlos D. Smith, born in 1988, 1304 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/second offense - Dustin Clark, born in 1993, 115 Artenzie Clark Road, Daleville.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Morris Roland Robinson III, 33, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian. Robinson III is also charged with possession of cocaine, failure to appear (Justice Court).
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Residential burglary
• 200 block of 46th Ave. at 12:35 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Patrick Emanuel Battle Jr., 24, 1701 27th Ave., Pearl.
• DUI/second offense - Raheem Lavon Blanks, 26, 3709 10th St., Meridian. Blanks is also charged with failure to dim headlights, improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Suspended driver’s license - Crystal Gale Boyd, 35, 1938 16th St., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Stalking - Jennifer Davis Bracken, 37, 4501 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Courtney Renaldo Coleman Jr., 20, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Gregory Markese Collins, 28, 3900 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Billy Ray Craven, 51, 77 CR 469, Meridian. Craven is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of controlled substance with intent, felon in possession of a firearm.
• No driver’s license - Demetrius M. Durr, 20, 2647 St Luke, Meridian. Durr is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, child restraint law.
• Probation violation/parole - Kentrell Junior Ford, 39, 3805 43rd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Anthony Maurice Johnson, 42, 4346 Butts Road, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Monesha Monae King, 22, 4524 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. King is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Phebe Elizabeth Shadwick, 36, 2318 32nd Ave., Meridian. Shadwick is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Theft
• Wilson Road, Meridian.
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
• 24th St., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 44th Ave.-13th St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-20th St. Ext., Meridian.
Assault
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• None.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Johnson Lane (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
