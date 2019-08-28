Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer - Abraham P. Portis, born in 1971, 3146 East Cook Road, Lauderdale.
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Cynthia L. Phyllips, born in 1992, 1910 31st Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Jeremy Killens, born in 1982, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian. Killens is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Petit larceny - Melvin Jimerson, born in 1964, homeless. Jimerson is also charged with giving false information.
• Domestic violence - Christopher I. Evans, born in 1993, 199 Lucy Walker Drive, York, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Kayla McDonald, born in 1994, 4606 Pacific St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Erik J. Ragsdale, born in 1983, 1120 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lacy J. Geisler, born in 1983, 1471 Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kayln J. Dearman, born in 1991, 109 CR 4572, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Karrington Windham, born in 1988, 8077 Wilson Dale Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1400 block of 37th Ave. at 7:44 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2800 block of 14th St. at 2:22 a.m.
Shootings
• 4900 block of 30th St. at 10:05 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, evidence was found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felony DUI - Anthony D. Boggan, 48, 3128 15th Ave., Meridian. Boggan is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christine Elise Duke, 35, 1515 Marion Russell Road, Meridian. Duke is also charged with improper license tag display, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Christopher Rashad Heidelberg, 31, 1062 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia.
• DUI/first offense - Jodie N. Jacobs III, 35, 320 Fox Run Drive, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Valerie Renae Lowery, 29, 8281 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• DUI/third offense - Billy Joel Madison Jr., 20, 3003 Grandview Ave., Meridian. Madison Jr. is also charged with home repair fraud.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - James Kenneth Measell Jr., 54, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Cynthia Phyllips, 27, 1910 31st Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Timothy Maurice Selmon, 33, 3400 11th St., Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Christopher Lee Sullivan, 41, 1999 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joni Chanell Williams, 32, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Williams is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Terry Michael Williams, 30, 2923 11th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Stop suspicious
• N Frontage-16th Ave. S, Meridian.
Accident/Intoxicated driver
• Lizelia Rd-Ponta Hills E, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Lockin, Hooper St.
• Unauthorized burning, South Frontage Road.
• Building fire, 22nd St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Cook Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
