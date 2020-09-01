Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Willful trespassing - Catrina Seals, born in 1979, 3606 Davis St., Meridian. Seals is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Willful trespassing - Carlos Jones, born in 1988, 5635 Cooper Circle, Meridian. Jones is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Simple assault - Billy Eason, born in 1984, 3709 10th St. Apt. A, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana -Jermarquis D. Malone, born in 1992, 4803 33rd St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Khiry Hudson, born in 1992, 4550 35th Ave. Apt. B129, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Abraham Portis, born in 1971, 3146 E Cook Rd., Lauderdale. Portis is also charged with willful trespassing, shoplifting/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Robbery
• 2800 block of 43rd Ave., 6:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of 47th Ave., 9:07 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1800 block of 24th St., 4:49 a.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 43rd Ave., 12:24 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Matthew Thomas Buie, 33, 8894 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Bertis Andre Downing, 60, 1340 John C. Stennis Road, Lauderdale. Downing is also charged with trespass upon enclosed land of another.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Allen McArthur Hopkins, 39, 3206 Hwy./11 80E, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - John L. Mask, 25, 5959 Crystal Ridge Drive, Louisville. Mask is also charged with speeding.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Randy Lamont Wallace, 45, 351 56th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 145-Grand Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, M St.
• Vehicle accident, Pippins Road.
• Brush/grass fire, 33rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Kewanee-Hubbard (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
