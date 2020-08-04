Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4:

• Disturbance of business-Quincharles McWilliam, born 1991, 2220 13th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI-James E. Hall, born 1959, 200 North Hills Street Apt. 23, Meridian.

• Public drunk-Alvin Jennings, born 1961, 104 64th Ave., Meridian.

•T elephone harassment-Brian Swain, born 1989, 4120 9th St., Meridian.

• Simple Assault/threat-Orlando Stephens, born 1998,3509 31st St. Meridian.

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, August 3 on Tuesday, August 4:

Commercial Burglary

• 1600 block of Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive at 7:01 a.m.

Residential Burglary

• 300 block of State Boulevard at 2:52 a.m.

Auto Burglary

• 1500 block of 18th Avenue at 8:44 a.m.

• 3400 block of 20th Street at 9:51 a.m.

• 800 block of 20th Street at 8:44 a.m.

• 5100 block of 16th Street at 11:57 a.m.

Shootings

• 4600 block of Arthur Street at 6:57 p.m.

• 1200 block of 44th Avenue at 10:47 p.m.

• Meridian police responded to 7 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, July 31 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, August 3:

• Driving under the influence/third offense- Joseph Darryl Autman Jr., 52 23 Autman Road, Collinsville.

• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law-Kelly Taylor, 34, 2806 Valley Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 4:

Burglary

• Carmel Ridge Road, Meridian.

• Highway 19 North, Meridian.

Intoxicated driver

• Highway 19 North near Post County Line Road, Collinsville.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 4:

• Flammable Liquid Spill, 14th Street.

• Grass fire, Interstate 20.

• Medical assist, 11th Street.

• Vehicle accident, Highway 39 North.

• False alarm, Peavey Drive.

The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, Aug. 3 to Tuesday, Aug. 4:

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 mile marker 140 (Meehan).

• Structure fire, Marion Drive (Marion, Russell and Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 1:21 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags