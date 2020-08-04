Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4:
• Disturbance of business-Quincharles McWilliam, born 1991, 2220 13th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI-James E. Hall, born 1959, 200 North Hills Street Apt. 23, Meridian.
• Public drunk-Alvin Jennings, born 1961, 104 64th Ave., Meridian.
•T elephone harassment-Brian Swain, born 1989, 4120 9th St., Meridian.
• Simple Assault/threat-Orlando Stephens, born 1998,3509 31st St. Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Monday, August 3 on Tuesday, August 4:
Commercial Burglary
• 1600 block of Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive at 7:01 a.m.
Residential Burglary
• 300 block of State Boulevard at 2:52 a.m.
Auto Burglary
• 1500 block of 18th Avenue at 8:44 a.m.
• 3400 block of 20th Street at 9:51 a.m.
• 800 block of 20th Street at 8:44 a.m.
• 5100 block of 16th Street at 11:57 a.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Arthur Street at 6:57 p.m.
• 1200 block of 44th Avenue at 10:47 p.m.
• Meridian police responded to 7 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, July 31 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, August 3:
• Driving under the influence/third offense- Joseph Darryl Autman Jr., 52 23 Autman Road, Collinsville.
• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law-Kelly Taylor, 34, 2806 Valley Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 4:
Burglary
• Carmel Ridge Road, Meridian.
• Highway 19 North, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• Highway 19 North near Post County Line Road, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Monday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 4:
• Flammable Liquid Spill, 14th Street.
• Grass fire, Interstate 20.
• Medical assist, 11th Street.
• Vehicle accident, Highway 39 North.
• False alarm, Peavey Drive.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, Aug. 3 to Tuesday, Aug. 4:
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 mile marker 140 (Meehan).
• Structure fire, Marion Drive (Marion, Russell and Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 1:21 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.