The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Gary Seals, born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. K3, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jaleesa Garner, born in 1989, 1709 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Corey J. Martin, born in 1988, 1402 Telephone Rd., Pascagoula.
• Willful trespassing - Kristy Fuller, born in 1980, 793 Murphy Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Leander Hausley, born in 1958, 3112 19th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Denasseo A. Hayes Jr., born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. F5, Meridian.
• DUI - Dwayne Clark, born in 1965, 2213 21st St., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Breasia Pettway, born in 2001, 140 Edwards Ave. Lisman, Ala.
• DUI/other - Ledarrius Williams, born in 2001, 1433 Hargrove Rd. Tuscaloosa, Ala. Williams is also charged with indecent exposure, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Simple assault - Terry Odom, born in 1969, homeless.
• Public drunk - Bryan Moore, born in 1967, 2009 21st St., Meridian.
• DUI - Leonard Williams, born in 1966, 4014 26th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Antonio Silliman, born in 2001, 5218 Lakewood Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Derrick Sumrall, born in 1978, 3814 12th St., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Raeshai Edwards, born in 1991, 73 B Pl. Apt. 143, Meridian. Edwards is also charged with telephone harassment.
• DUI/other - Kristian H. Estes, born in 1989, 9469 C Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Estes is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - James Avery, born in 1967, 317 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Antonio Young, born in 1969, 3210 46th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Stephen K. Buckley, born in 1988, 1137 Chesneytown Rd. Little Rock, Miss. Buckley is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI - Stephen Lewis, born in 1996, 1034 Estes Mills Rd., Walnut Grove.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Ryan Jones, born in 1980, 211 4th Ave. S, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tamarcus Smith, born in 1995, 9598 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Patrick Lewis, born in 1991, 3721 Royal Rd., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting - Mackenzie B. Bounds, born in 1994, 5377 Springhill Loop, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Corderous Taylor, born in 1989, 107 71st Pl. Apt. 138, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with domestic violence.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 6200 block of D St., 5:25 p.m.
• 3300 block of 8th St., 8:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of 26th Ave., 4:23 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2000 block of 18th Ave., 10:22 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 700 block of 18th St., 7:28 a.m.
Shootings
• 100 block of 71st Place, 8:53 p.m.
• 100 block of 71st Place, 10:12 p.m.
• 900 block of 17th St., 1:12 a.m.
• 1000 block of 29th Ave., 2:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Shawn Patrick Brunelle, 50, 4640 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Brunelle is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, contempt/child support.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - John Edward Chaney, 43, 339 CR 2424, Enterprise.
• DUI/first offense - Jimmy Dubose, 66, 552 Concord Road, Lisman, Ala. Dubose is also charged with failure to yield right of way, improper turn.
DUI/first offense - Jacob Scott Gordon, 21, 11558 Centerhill-Martin Road, Collinsville. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle, trespassing/willful.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Douglas Gray, 35, 25 Rushton Road, Laurel. Gray is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Fernando Hernandez, 37, 4429 Packy Rd., Lauderdale. Hernandez is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Shanique L. Hillard, 22, 352 Louis St., Clayton, La. Hillard is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Elizabeth Keeton, 63, 6427 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Samuel Thomas Lang, 41, 770 Wilder Dr., Meridian. Lang is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, littering, DUI/first offense.
• Careless driving - Felisha Levon Lee, 36, 2195 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Lee is also charged with failure to pay.
• Public drunk - Angelica Marie Lejeune, 27, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. Lejeune is also charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/first offense - Lisa Michelle Moore-Vitela, 47, 660 Fareman-Toles Rd., Bailey. Moore-Vitela is also charged with child endangerment.
• Failure to appear - Demetrius Tyreece Portis, 34, 4602 East Prisock Rd., Lauderdale.
• Failure to appear - Jazyae Ray, 24,1019 15th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Marcus Jermaine Rew, 39, 626 21st St., Meridian. Rew is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Janet Cynthia Weber, 47, 81 CR 4821, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Kimwin Shane Winstead, 47, 8364 King Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• North Shore Dr., Toomsuba.
• Hwy. 494.
Accident
• Pine Springs Rd.-Allen Swamp Rd.
• Dr. Brock Rd.-Hwy. 145.
Disturbance
• Skyline Rd.
• Sandflat Rd.
Stop suspicious
• 19S Sweetgum Bottom Rd.
• Kewanee Rd.-Packy Rd.
• Hwy. 19S-Hwy. 496.
• Hwy. 39N-Old Marion Rd.
• Centerhill Martin Rd.-Richard May, Collinsville.
• Hwy. 145-Grand Ave.
Road-block
• Hwy. 496-Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Confederate Dr.-Old Country Club Rd. • Hwy. 19S near Wilkerson Loop.
Suspicious vehicle/suspicious person
• Valley Rd. Lot 48.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
August 28
• False alarm, 8th St.
August 29
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 36th St.
• False alarm, South St.
• Vehicle accident, South Frontage Rd.
• Lock-out, South Frontage Rd.
August 30
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
August 29
• Structure fire assist, Hwy.19N (Suqualena, Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
August 30
• Assist, J.W. Reynolds Rd. (Southeast, Causeyville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.