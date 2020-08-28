Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/other - Daniel R. Baxley, born in 1984, 1636 59th Place, Meridian. Baxley is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana - Robert L. Reed, born in 1994, 2707 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Theresa Belvin, born in 1972, 2593 CR 672, Quitman. Belvin is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Kamondre Franklin, born in 1992, 810 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Isidro E. Ventura, born in 1980, 103 Ruby Dr., Gulfport
• DUI/other - Breanna R. Smith, born in 1993, 2112 16th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with disorderly conduct/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of A St.
Auto burglary
• 6200 block of Hwy. 39N.
• 1300 block of 19th St.
Residential burglary
• 5800 block of Mosby Road.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Douglas Eugene Boles, 41, 8998 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Boles is also charged with sale of methamphetamine.
• Simple assault - Dwayne D. Carpenter, 24, 545 Old Country Club Road, East Apt. D-4, Marion.
• Shoplifting - Warren Lee Conner, 45, 1194 Hwy. 510 Shubuta.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Alvin Duett, 60, 58 John Welford Road, Vinegar Bend, Ala. Duett is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - David Hosch, 47, 1920 40th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Rashann Evette Jones, 42, 700 Ashton Lane, Lawrenceville, Ga.
• DUI/first offense - Kaleb Dale Kern, 25, 6045 Hwy. 145S, Meridian. Kern is also charged with no license tag.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Lee Reed III, 26, 927 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Stephen Michael Rutledge, 36, 900 N Jackson St., Houston, Miss.
• Burglary/commercial - Kellie L. Simpson, 39, 3881 Hwy. 512, Quitman.
• Probation violation/parole - Christopher Dewayne Talbert, 38, 4746 Old 8th St. Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Samantha Walker, 24, 7015 Russell Topton Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Will Garrett Road.
• North Shore Drive.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80W.
Stop suspicious
• Old 8th Street Road-Woods Road.
Road-block
• Causeyville Road-Zero Road.
Fire Runs
• None
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
