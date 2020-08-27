Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Public drunk - Ron Lewis, born in 1973, homeless.
• Violation of protection order - Sammie Hampton, born in 1975, 3314 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - John A. Chambers, born in 1974, 1084 Frederickson Road, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Kenneth Jordan, born in 1989, 2428 Old Marion Road, Apt. C-24, Meridian. Jordan is also charged with simple assault/threat, domestic violence/two counts, malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.
• Willful trespassing - Darias Stevenson, born in 1988, homeless. Stevenson is also charged with shoplifting, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Lamarcus Lockhart, born in 1990, 2228 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Andrea Beaucher, born in 1981, 200 E Franklin St., Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of A St., 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4700 block of 22nd St., 12:36 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 2:17 a.m.
Shootings
• 1800 block of 36th Ave., 9:28 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to appear - Michael Curtis Branch, 43, 6209 Oakland Park St., Meridian.
• Phone calls, harassing felony - Samuel Dennis Jennings, 28, 4921 Otis Seal Drive, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Kenneth Tyrone Jordan, 31, 3017 27th St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 23, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Aaron Bailey, 39, 900 W Frontage Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 11S.
Burglary
• Westwood Drive.
• Zero Road.
Theft/shoplifting
• Garrett Road.
Theft
• Espey Road.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 45-Sam Lackey Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 39N.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 32nd St.
• Building fire, 36th Place.
• Outside fire, Bragg Ave.
• Extrication of victim(s), 26th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59, 149 mile marker (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
