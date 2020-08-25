Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of marijuana - Joseph C. Watson, born in 1999, 1515 33rd Ave., Meridian. Watson is also charged with giving false information.
• Petit larceny - Brittany Thrash, born in 1983, homeless.
• DUI - Dan W. Derrington Jr., born in 1987, 4235 Markston Drive, Southaven.
• Simple assault on a minor - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.
• DUI- Tyquan Williams, born in 1994, 506 Front St. Apt. D4, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Frankie E. Pruitt, born in 1980, 2711 11th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Raymond Jenkins III, born in 2000, 317 Indianhead Road, Ft. Benny, Ga.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Mondreka A. Martin, born in 1992, 4704 Paulding St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Gekobe Jones, born in 2002, 2616 Edgewood Drive, Meridian. Jones is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Richard Pittman, born in 1968, 200 23rd St. Apt. B24, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Marcus Rew, born in 1981, 533 5th St., Meridian. Rew is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Brianna J. April, born in 2001, 4589 Dixie Hwy. School Road, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence, Lilderence Reed, born in 2001, 803 29th St. Apt. 722, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Amber L. Barry, born in 1992, 1662 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Dennis L. Jasper, born in 1983, 514 Old Country Club Road, Marion.
• Simple assault - Lachacha Patton, born in 1976, 2702 11th St. Apt. 7, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Henry F. Holley Jr., born in 1975, 4116 South St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Quentin Jones, born in 1983, 2203 State Blvd., Meridian.
• DUI - Bobby K. Naylor, born in 1977, 3202 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Randy L. Wallace, born in 1975, 351 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Capital murder - Robert D. Byrd, born in 2003, 1434 36th Ave., Meridian. Byrd is also charged with robbery-armed.
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Mondreka A. Martin, born in 1992, 4704 Paulding St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 27th Ave., 1:08 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1000 block of 24th Ave., 4:59 p.m.
• 2000 block of Country Club Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 45th Ave., 1 p.m.
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 2:20 p.m.
• 2200 block of 35th Ave., 2:29 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Simple assault - Caleb Lee Davenport, 30, 2569 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jacob Scott Gordon, 21, 11559 Centerhill Martin Road.
• Probation violation/parole - Kristina Rena Jackson, 32, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Keila Michelle McMullen, 37, 2279 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian. McMullen is also charged with right-of-way, failure to yield from private road, disregard of traffic device, driving without headlights, expired tag, child restraint law, child endangerment/two counts, possession of paraphernalia, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 22, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• 20th St. Ext. and College Drive.
• C.A. Pickard at Jeffery Acres Road.
Road block
• 20th St. Ext. at College Drive.
Theft
• Zero Road.
• Lizzy Road.
Fire
• Suqualena-Meehan Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Smoke/odor removal, D St.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39N.
• False call, Front St. Ext.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Cooking fire, Hwy. 80W.
• False alarm, 1st St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
