Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Child support/failure to pay - Charles Jean Pollard, 59, 2121 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - George Lewis, born in 1973, 4596 Goodin Rd., Belzoni.
• Aggravated assault - Shamekia Norwood, born in 1990, 2018 19th St., Meridian. Norwood is also charged with willful trespassing, petit larceny, malicious mischief.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Dessarie M. Johnson, born in 1995, 7516 C Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Henry Pierce, born in 1989, 6507 Old 80W, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Deanton J. Henley, born in 1986, 9259 Buckman Ave. Apt. 4, Norfolk, Va.
• DUI/other - Chase Britt, born in 2002, 8934 Hillview Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 3100 block of 7th St., 7:58 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 4:30 p.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Valley St., 9:01 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm - Ladarus Boggan, 30, 1824 28th Ave., Meridian. Boggan is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Failure to pay - Rhodessa A. Brown, 39, 8127 Blanks Drive, Meridian.
• Driving under the influence/refusal to take test - Tony Ray Clutts, 51, 6039 Hwy. 16W, DeKalb. Clutts is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/felony - Arthur Theevasak, 44, 1319 Steven Blvd., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Keith Weldon Gunn, 22, 8695 Fellowship Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bradley Kyle Harper, 16, 650 Harper Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Allen McArthur Hopkins, 39, 3206 Hwy. 11/80E, Toomsuba. Hopkins is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license.
• Failure to appear - Tory Lutrell McKinnis, 31, 10459 Jackson Military Rd., Daleville.
• DUI/first offense - Ja’Darius Dequan Nelson, 25, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Nelson is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Johnny Ray Reynolds, 37, 10267 Morgan Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lamorris Stephen Richardson Jr., 21, 10230 Mayatt Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Korey L. Robinson, 38, 1124 Newton Bethel Road, Newton. Robinson is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, child endangerment, child restraint law.
• DUI/first offense - Benjamin Keith Smith, 25, 1646 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with obstructing traffic.
• Petit larceny - Cody Shane Snowden, 30, 2219 South Frontage Road. Red Roof Inn 156, Meridian. Snowden is also charged with burglary/commercial.
Newton County Sheriffs Office
• Probation violation/parole - Donald Dewayne Toole, 34, 115 Martin Luther King Drive, Hickory.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• Old 31st Ave. at Valley St.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Road at Lick Skillet Road.
• 8th St. near 22nd Ave.
• 20th St. Ext. at College Drive.
Road block
• Old 31st Ave. near Valley Road.
• Hwy. 80W at Pigford Lake Road.
• Zero Rd. at CA Pickard Road.
• 20th St. at College Drive.
• 20th St. Ext.
• 20th St. Ext. at College Drive.
Stolen vehicle
• David Newell Road.
• 7th St.
Accident
• Jeff Davis School Road.
Disturbance
• Steven Blvd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Aug. 21
• False alarm, Constitution Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 25th St.
• Vehicle accident, Roebuck Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 493.
August 22
• Vehicle accident, B St.
• False alarm, 17th St.
• Smoke/odor removal, D. St.
August 23
• Grass fire, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Outside fire, 39th Ave.
• Haz/Mat investigation, South Frontage Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.