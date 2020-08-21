Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Disorderly conduct - Breanna J. Strickland, born in 1995, 503 41st Ave. Apt. 3, Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Tristan R. Crowell, born in 1996, 200 23rd St. Apt. B194, Meridian.
• Abuse of 911 - Robert Smith, born in 1976, 5215 5th St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 1205 37th Ave., Meridian. Burton is also charged with simple assault/threat
• Domestic violence - Tamarcus Smith, born in 1995, 9898 B Serton Road, Lauderdale.
• Aggravated assault - Shamekia Latasha Norwood, 2018 19th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Robbery
• 2200 block of 32nd Ave., 8:45 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4700 block of 8th St., 12:23 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. S.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 41st Ave., 8:21 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to appear - Edward Lee Brown, 51, 6505 Stennis Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Amber Nicole Eshee, 26, 1766 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Christabal Luma Gomez, 37, 793 Wilder Drive, Meridian. Gomez is also charged with no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way.
• DUI/first offense - Kenneth Allen Hose, 61, 275 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian. Hose is also charged with switched tag/license plate, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Katrina Butler James, 28, 820 Vanity Fair Ave., Meridian. James is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Shelly Lynn Jones, 52, 426 Blue Top Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Michael Harold McDonald, 48, 3147 Office Lake Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Chardarius Rayshaud Morris, 22, 3791 Valley Road, Meridian. Morris is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended driver’s license, driving under the influence of other substance.
• Murder/capital - Sedricious Deshawn Wallace, 20, 335 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Disturbance
• King Road.
Burglary
• Valley Road.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 493 near Old Poplar Springs Drive.
• 22nd Ave. near Interstate 20WB.
• 22nd Ave. Heights near Roebuck.
• Old 31st Ave. at Valley St.
Road block
• Old 31st Ave. near Valley Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• 7th St.
Theft
• Causeyville Road.
Rape or attempted rape
• Jeffery Acres Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Electrical wiring/equipment problem, 30th St.
• Building fire, 40th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, 51st Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.