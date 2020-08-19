Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Eddie Brown, 27, 18 Jo Land Drive, Waynesboro. Brown is also charged with color of lighting on vehicle, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - David Earl Dennis, 32, 19 Cypress Drive, Saraland, Ala.
• Simple assault - Christopher Collins Dickerson, 35, 3871 Dillard Road, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Tanya Anola Morgan, 38, 301 Branch Estates Road, Meridian. Morgan is also charged with failure to appear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stop suspicious
• 22nd Ave.-22nd Ave. Heights.
• Saint Paul St.-Grand Ave.
• 8th St. near 35th Ave.
Alarm
• Longcreek Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• False alarm, 33rd St.
• Vehicle accident, 31st Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Assist, Church Road (Collinsville).
• Fire alarm, Rocky Ridge Road (Collinsville, Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.