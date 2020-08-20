Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Domestic violence - Sammie Hampton, born in 1975, 3314 28th Ave., Apt. B, Meridian. Hampton is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting/three counts - Darius Stevenson, born in 1988, 710 B St., Meridian. Stevenson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana - Jason Hatcher, born in 1980, 12229 Hand Road, Collinsville.
• Disorderly conduct - Darius Stevenson, born in 1988, 710 B. St., Meridian. Stevenson is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Latoya Marsh, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Apt. J4, Meridian. Marsh is also charged with resisting arrest, public drunk, willful trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Calvin Hall, born in 1982, 7062 Russell Drive, Toomsuba. Hall is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Javon L. Hundley, born in 1998, 903 63rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tommie Jones, born in 1968, 536 Campbell St., Jackson.
• DUI/other - Eva Ruttley, born in 1961, 1306 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Nathan L. Ratcliff, born in 1991, 682 George Road, Collinsville.
• Petit larceny - Rebecca S. Barlow, born in 1985, 2211 34th Ave., Meridian. Barlow is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Receiving stolen property - Olivia Dunnigan, born in 1988, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Reginald Christian, born in 1987, 124 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Billy Jones, born in 1960, 2201 39th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Petit larceny - William C. Morgan, born in 1996, 10805 Frazier Road, Bailey. Morgan is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Destroying city property - Tytion Jenkins, born in 1996, 1551 47th Ave., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with public profanity.
• Simple assault - Lasheka Toole, born in 1992, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. 15, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 200 block of B St., 7:26 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5300 block of 31st Place, 7:28 a.m.
• 5300 block of 33rd Place, 7:38 p.m.
• 5000 block of Hwy. 493, 5:31 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3700 block of Davis St., 12:50 p.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 15th Ave., 10:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of Grandview Ave., 1:56 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Petit larceny - Douglas Eugene Boles, 41, 8998 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Kameran Nichole Graham, 15, 2258 Long Creek Road, Meridian. Graham is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Khameron Miayel Leflore, 36, 8699 King Road, Bailey. Leflore is also charged with trespassing/willful.
• Child support/failure to pay - Derrick James Mosley, 38, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Kendrick Terrell Nobles, 22, 4030 59th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Tammy Denise Reynolds, 48, 6806 Earl Vaughn Road, Meridian. Reynolds is also charged with no license tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Willie Dell Robinson, 47, 405 N Front St., Artesia, Miss.
Mississippi Department of Transportation
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Tevin Leon Smith, 27, 522 Indian Creek Road, Freeman, Va. Smith is also charged with possession of stolen firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St. near 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Fred Haguewood Road at Causeyville Road.
Disturbance
• King Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, 5th St.
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave. S.
• Building fire, Old Country Club Road.
• Building fire, 13th Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Old 8th St. Road N. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
