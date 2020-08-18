Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Disorderly conduct - Tracey Davis, born in 1979, 1320 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tonio M. Matthew, born in 1974, 1904 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Lynwood L. Hudson, born in 1959, 5911 Oakland Heights St., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Dana S. Robinson, born in 1980, 25 South Main Ave., DeKalb.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Wesley S. Hillhouse, born in 1992, 2242 Wells Road, Little Rock, Miss.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Derrick Harold, born in 1993, 2323 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Tyler King, born in 1996, 2408 D St. Apt. 18, Meridian.
• Public profanity - Brian Swain, born in 1989, 4120 9th St. Apt. 1304, Meridian. Swain is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Jordan M. Wolfe, born in 1998, 3314 55th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Antonio Collins, born in 1981, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 9D, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kenyatta R. McClelland, born in 1986, 506 Front St. Apt. 65, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Marcus A. Jones, born in 1983, 2908 7th St. Apt. 9, Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Breanna Odom, born in 1994, 107 71st Place, Apt. A59 Meridian.
• DUI refusal - Marcus Wright, born in 1975, 1520 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI other - LaJames S. Griffin, born in 1994, 2684 Hwy. 496 Lot 1, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Jawayshia Holder, born in 1993, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 91, Meridian.
• DUI other - Shawanna T. Green, born in 1989, 1803 8th Ave., Meridian. Green is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Shoplifting - Jerry W. Griffin, born in 1957, 4009 5th St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with trespassing.
• Disturbing the peace - Saciyaah Mosley, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 14C, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jason Windom, for in 1984, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. K7, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Precious Ramsey, born in 1987, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. K7, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Frank L. Campbell, born in 1963, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bernard Roland, born in 1979, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Darius Stevenson, born in 1988, homeless.
• DUI other - Wayde E. Cash, born in 1992, 3412 69th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Jeremy Taylor, born in 1979, homeless.
• Trespassing - Pamela Temple, born in 1980, homeless.
• Simple assault - Tarika Smith, born in 2000, 6429 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• Simple assault/threat - Enya Patton, born in 1996, 2907 Chandler St., Meridian.
• Foreign warrant/fugitive/holding - Bobby R. Newell, born in 1977, 2631 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 4 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 11:49 a.m.
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:59 a.m.
Residential Burglary
• 1300 block of 35th Ave., 9:39 p.m.
Robbery
• 2500 block of 33rd Ave., 4:52 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1000 block of Donald Ave., 9:03 a.m.
Shootings
• 1200 block of 23rd Ave., 9:55 a.m.
• 2300 block of South Frontage Road, 7:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only two showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Disturbance of family - Allen McArthur Hopkins, 39, 3206 Hwy. 11/80 East, Toomsuba.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Lewis Sylvester Langston, 61, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Jason Allen Lashare, 38, 5336 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jermarquis D. Malone, 27, 6223 32nd St., Meridian. Malone is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Failure to pay - James Kenneth Measell Jr., 55, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Antonio Marquers Sanders, 32, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 22nd Ave. and 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• 10th Ave.-34th St., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hillview Drive, Meridian.
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Alarm
• Longcreek Road, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
