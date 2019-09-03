Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer - Damion D. Collins, born in 1984, 618 52nd Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon.
• Willful trespassing - Darrell D. Gill, born in 1977, 929 38th Ave., Meridian. Gill is also charged with stalking/two counts, simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Mary L. Williams, born in 1972, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Damian D. Collins, born in 1984, 618 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Lee O. Sanders, born in 1982, 908 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dale King, born in 1982, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Ricardo L. Moton, born in 1977, 2013 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Roshanda Emerson, born in 1983, 107 71st Pl., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Frankie C. Turk, born in 1954, 574 Tanners Cir., Meridian. Turk is also charged with simple assault on a minor.
• Malicious mischief - Richard C. Hill, born in 1960, 908 31st St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jerry L. Lyles, born in 1987, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ellen Hilliard, born in 1969, 257 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian. Hilliard is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/second offense/refusal - Garland J. Murray Jr., born in 1991, 1924 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Mynisha Pearson, born in 1998, 2005 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Nicole Pearson, born in 1982, 2821 15th Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommie Reed, born in 1977, 2525 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/four counts - Antonio C. Williams, born in 1974, 4310 3rd St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Tracy L. Neal, born in 1980, 1107 70th Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Marquez B. Gordon, born in 1987, 715 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Brandon D. Chaney, born in 1985, 3117 Valley St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Lester Sanders, born in 1965, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. 419, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tyler Mashburn, born in 1997, 171 CR 1901 Quitman.
• Domestic violence - Jordan Chaney, born in 1998, 2654 Myrtlewood Drive, Meridian.
• Public profanity - Jonathan Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 4200 block of 8th St. at 8:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of 23rd St. at 8:46 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 900 block of Donald Ave. at 9:21 a.m.
• 1200 block of South Frontage Road at 10:02 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 200 block of Old Country Club Road at 9:11 p.m.
• 2000 block of 19th St. at 5:15 p.m.
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 7:55 p.m.
• 2800 block of 14th St. at 11:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was no evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Jeffery L. Bohannon, 36, 2211 13th Ave., Meridian. Bohannon is also charged with careless driving.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Camien Demond Collins, 34, 618 52nd Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Dorothy Paige Dickens, 24, 344 Water Well Road, Mount Olive. Dickens is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Josey Katima Eason, 18, 1319 Steven Blvd, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Corey Joseph Friend, 31, 3538 Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Ticondria Myeshia Gary, 22, 200 5th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - George Andrew Gibbs, 42, 7005 Sumter 27, Cuba, Ala. Gibbs is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 23, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Tony Lee Headrick, 38, 3776 Old 8th St. N, Meridian. Headrick is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Child support/failure to pay - Roger Gene Hearn, 46, 3906 9th St., Meridian. Hearn is also charged with contempt of court.
• DUI/first offense - Spencer Jermaine Ivy, 36, 3612 Davis St., Meridian. Ivy is also charged with child endangerment.
• No driver’s license - Antonio Lenard Jones, 36, 113 Dogwood St., Livingston, Ala. Jones is also charged with switched tag/license plate, expired license tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Derwin L. Killings, 33, 1443 Westhaven Blvd., Jackson. Killings is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Howard Earl Mobley Jr., 47, 625 52nd Ave., Meridian. Mobley is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Carlos Moore, 50, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian. Moore is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Tracy Lavon Neal, 39, 1107 70th Place, Meridian. Neal is also charged with no driver’s license/two counts.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Freddy Gerald Newman, 53, 9089 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville. Newman is also charged with no liability insurance, no motorcycle endorsement, suspended driver’s license, possession of methamphetamine.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jamie Redale Norris, 32, 75 Springhill Road, Lot C, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Anthony James Porter, 32, 138 McVay Road, Cuba, Miss.
• Suspended driver’s license - Johnny Ray Reynolds, 36, 10267 Lynn Lane, Meridian. Reynolds is also charged with seat belt violation/two counts, expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joshua Edward Rowe, 39, 426 Belleview St., Cape Girardeau, Mo. Rowe is also charged with littering, no license tag.
• DUI/first offense - Cedric Dewayne Silliman, 34, 834 Murphy Road, Lauderdale. Silliman is also charged with no d river’s license, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Danny Thomas Smith, 59, 3378 Causeyville-Whynot Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Char’Brecia Andrea Stevens, 23, 203 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Jerrico Rodricks Williams, 40, 4221 20th St., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Melvin Young Jr., 49, 2220 16th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Disturbance
• Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S-Old 19S, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Pine Spring Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Hidden Creek Drive, Meridian.
• Briarwood Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Springhill Road-Bagget Road, Meridian.
Road Block
• Old 31st Ave.-Valley Road, Meridian.
• Old 8th St. Rd.-70th Place, Meridian.
• Hwy. 496-Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Gum Log Rd.-Cade Lane, Meridian.
• Hwy. 145-Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 496-R.L. Tucker, Meridian.
• Interstate 20 E-22nd Ave., Meridian.
Assault
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, St. Louis St.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19S.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Vehicle accident, Grand Ave.
• Combustible liquid spill, 20th St.
• Lock-in, North Frontage Road.
• False alarm, Hwy. 19N.
• Aircraft standby, Hwy. 11S.
• Rescue/EMS standby, 15th Ct.E
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Fire, 28th Ave.
• Medical assist, 24th St.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Briarwood Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Structure fire assist, Hwy. 493 (Bailey, Sam Dale).
• Brush fire, Suqualena-Meehan (Meehan, Collinsville).
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.