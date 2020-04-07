The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 7:
Burglary
• Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
Theft
• Hwy. 11 and 80, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Monday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 7:
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 southbound mile marker 139 (Meehan and Clarkdale)
• Assist, Greenhill Road (Toomsuba)
• Structure fire, Green Loop Road ( Lauderdale, Northeast, Toomsuba and Sam Dale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Tuesday at 2:16 p.m.
