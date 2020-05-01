Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Zachary W. Cole, 53, 129 Olhloft Road, Meridian. Cole is also charged with shoplifting.
• Statutory rape - Jesse Sisson, born in 2000, 4501 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Torshawn Griffin, 18, 2202 Taylor Blvd., Gulfport.
• Felon in possession of firearm - Terrinecy Rodriquez Harris, 32, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Jawon Lavon Ramsey, 29, 2524 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/felony - Charles Earl Rucker, 50, 1505 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Robbery - Robert Andrew Walker, 39, homeless.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Derrick Dewayne Warren, 35, 1808 9th Ave., Meridian. Warren is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Anthony Allan Woffard Jr., 33, 3610 Suqualena Meehan Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jason Reynolds, born in 1992, 324 North St., Union.
• Disturbance of a business - Derrin Parker, born in 1995, 3013 Willow Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Willie Starks, born in 1982, 1614 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bernard Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St., Meridian. Roland is also charged with malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.
• Telephone harassment - Geraldine Sillimon, born in 1969, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian. Sillimon is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Domestic violence - Jacoby Dunnigan, born in 1992, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with giving false information.
• Domestic violence - James Phillips, born in 1986, 901 Church Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second refusal - Leo T. Gibbs, born in 1970, 1617 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Lakendya Campbell, born in 1994, 2427 8th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/fourth or subsequent - Garland Murray, born in 1991, 1914 26th Ave., Meridian. Murray is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, shooting in city, violation of executive order.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 3800 block of 40th St., 4:25 p.m.
Shootings
• 700 block of 65th Ave., 3:12 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disturbance in a public place - Lemon Antonio Thomas, 46, 4585 Chicken House Road, Toomsuba. Thomas is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Disturbance
• Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Burglary
• Jeffery Acres Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Building fire, Rubush Ave.
• Vehicle accident, South Frontage Road.
• False call, 2nd St., South x 2.
• Electrical wiring/equipment problem, 56th Court.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
