Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault - Santedra S. Ray, born in 1996, 506 Front St., Apt. B 6, Meridian. Ray is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, shoplifting.
• DUI/other - Marvin Soriano, born in 1974, 741 Delane Road, Cuba, Ala. Soriano is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Brian Swain, born in 1989, 5021 3rd Place, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Angela Williams, born in 1972, 4609 Broadmore Drive, Apt. 121, Meridian.
• DUI - Sedrick Wilson, born in 1975, 324 59th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Kenya Houston, born in 1975, 1115 14th St., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Cicilia Gaines, born in 1967, 138 Blue Tower Road, Lisman, Ala.
• Public drunk - Quartez Fox, born in 1987, 1507 9th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Auto burglary
• 2100 block of 14th St., 1:23 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to appear - Jessica Deon Lester, 40, 741 Delaine Road, Cuba, Ala.
• Possession of cocaine - Franklin Leo Null, 24, 2237 Grovers Mill, Cleveland, Tenn.
• Simple assault - Melissa Rose, 34, 4120 29th St., Meridian. Rose is also charged with trespassing, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Disturbance of family - Amy Danielle Webb, 40, 12961 Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Alarm
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Burglary
• Meehan-Savoy Road South, Enterprise.
Theft
• Thornton Road, Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Medical assist, 71st Place.
• Cooking fire, 15th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
