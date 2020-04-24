Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Daniel R. Baxley, born in 1984, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.

• Abusive calls to E-911 - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Jonie C. Williams, born in 1987, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing.

• Shoplifting - Brad L. Dean, born in 1990,1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Dean is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 2603 24th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Johnny E. Landrum Jr., born in 1972, 206 Austin Ave., York, Ala.

• DUI/first other - Rodriqus R. Lee, born in 1990, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Lee is also charged with possession of marijuana, shooting inside city.

• Interfering with police - Derricus J. Johnson, born in 1984, 4408 Terry St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with disorderly conduct, public profanity.

• Disorderly conduct - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.

• Weapon possession of by felon - Demetrius M. Durr, 21, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.

• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Derrick Cole Peterson, 30, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

• Burglary-commercial bldg. - Marcus Lashae Sears, 37, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Shootings

• 2700 block of 10th Ave., 1:53 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Possession of controlled substance - Pamela Stewart, 32, 5546 Fish Lodge Road, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with child abuse.

• Probation violation/parole - Qtwan Breshawn Sturdivant, 25, 54 Lexie Brown Circle, Jayess, Miss.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Shooting

• Fairchild Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Unauthorized burning, 25th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Assist/tree down, Valley Road (South).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

