Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Daniel R. Baxley, born in 1984, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jonie C. Williams, born in 1987, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Brad L. Dean, born in 1990,1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Dean is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 2603 24th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny E. Landrum Jr., born in 1972, 206 Austin Ave., York, Ala.
• DUI/first other - Rodriqus R. Lee, born in 1990, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Lee is also charged with possession of marijuana, shooting inside city.
• Interfering with police - Derricus J. Johnson, born in 1984, 4408 Terry St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with disorderly conduct, public profanity.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Weapon possession of by felon - Demetrius M. Durr, 21, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Derrick Cole Peterson, 30, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary-commercial bldg. - Marcus Lashae Sears, 37, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Shootings
• 2700 block of 10th Ave., 1:53 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Pamela Stewart, 32, 5546 Fish Lodge Road, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with child abuse.
• Probation violation/parole - Qtwan Breshawn Sturdivant, 25, 54 Lexie Brown Circle, Jayess, Miss.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Shooting
• Fairchild Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Unauthorized burning, 25th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist/tree down, Valley Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
