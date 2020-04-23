Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Burglary - all but dwelling - Marcus L. Sears, born in 1982, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

• Malicious mischief - Derrick C. Peterson, born in 1989, 312 44th Ave., Meridian.

• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Demetrius M. Durr, born in 1999, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first other - Vanessa Wesley, born in 1989, 123 Pine St., Newton.

• Possession of marijuana - Tory J. Hinkle, born in 1992, 1901 29th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/fourth or greater - Bobby D. Rush, born in 1978, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Auto burglary

• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 6:56 a.m.

Shootings

• 2700 block of 10th Ave., 9:52 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• No drivers license - Woodie Keith Bawcum, 34, 9351 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville. Bawcum is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, expired license tag, insurance card law in vehicle, careless driving, disregard of traffic device/four counts, improper passing/two counts, probation violation/parole.

• Probation violation/parole - Amanda Diane Hill, 32, 6763 Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.

• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Kenneth Tyrese Thomas, 24, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Burglary

• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

Shooting

• Fairchild Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Water problem, North Hills St.

• False alarm, 46th St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Vehicle fire, Oxford Road, (Center Ridge).

• Motor vehicle accident (rollover) Interstate 20 (Meehan, Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

