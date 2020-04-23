Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Burglary - all but dwelling - Marcus L. Sears, born in 1982, 810 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Derrick C. Peterson, born in 1989, 312 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Demetrius M. Durr, born in 1999, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Vanessa Wesley, born in 1989, 123 Pine St., Newton.
• Possession of marijuana - Tory J. Hinkle, born in 1992, 1901 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/fourth or greater - Bobby D. Rush, born in 1978, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 6:56 a.m.
Shootings
• 2700 block of 10th Ave., 9:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• No drivers license - Woodie Keith Bawcum, 34, 9351 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville. Bawcum is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, expired license tag, insurance card law in vehicle, careless driving, disregard of traffic device/four counts, improper passing/two counts, probation violation/parole.
• Probation violation/parole - Amanda Diane Hill, 32, 6763 Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Kenneth Tyrese Thomas, 24, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
Shooting
• Fairchild Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Water problem, North Hills St.
• False alarm, 46th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle fire, Oxford Road, (Center Ridge).
• Motor vehicle accident (rollover) Interstate 20 (Meehan, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
