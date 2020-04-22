Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Violation of executive disorder - Laforest Moore, born in 1963, 1106 8th Ave., Meridian.

• Violation of executive disorder - Willie Griffin, born in 1960, 1817 16th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Sharon P. Banks, born in 1967, 3610 32nd Place, Meridian. Banks is also charged with trespassing and shoplifting.

• DUI - Sedrick D. Wilson, born in 1975, 324 59th Ave., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with violation of executive order.

• Disorderly conduct - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Shamekia Latasha Norwood, 29, 2018 19th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Shootings

• 3100 block of Valley St., 8:57 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Telephone harassment - David Alan Gordon, 42, 3425 Grandview Ave., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - James Robert Broadway, 53, 6817 Zero Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.

Shooting

• West Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

