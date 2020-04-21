Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Aggravated assault - Torshun Griffin, born in 2001, 3900 Davis St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat x 2 - Jacoby Clayton, born in 1994, 901 38th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jaley M. Gray, born in 2000, 4524 Hwy. 39N Apt. A16. Meridian. Gray is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Violation of executive order - Laquinton Phillips, born in 1987, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with DUI refusal.
• DUI/other - Richard R. Kell, born in 1990, 6338 Graham Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Kell is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 6600 block of North Hills St., 11:05 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 1:13 a.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block Arthur St., 10:28 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• False alarm, Montgomery Dr.
• Overheated motor, Montgomery Dr.
• False call, 8th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
