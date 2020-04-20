Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Teeciya T. House, born in 1997, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Tiara L. Ramsey, born in 1990, 570 5th St. Lot 6. Decatur. Ramsey is also charged with shoplifting.
• DUI/second refusal - Remi Thompson, born in 1992, 1502 N. Archusa Ave., Quitman.
• DUI/ first other - Jennifer Reed, born in 1974, 3111 13th St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with violation of executive order.
• DUI/second refusal - Tony Jones, born in 1984, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Jones is also charged with violation of executive order.
• DUI/first other - Zachary Allen, born in 1992, 7678 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Allen is also charged with violation of executive order.
• Public drunk - Ali Saeed, born in 1988, 1096 Sycamore Drive, Birmingham, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Laura B. Hailey, born in 1984, 14200 Hwy. 491, Philadelphia, Miss.
• Shoplifting - Charles Rucker, born in 1969, 1505 25th Ave., Meridian. Rucker is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/third refusal - Vernon A. Durr, born in 1974, 203 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 2101 41st Ave., Meridian. Dean is also charged with giving false information.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of North Frontage Road, 8:46 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of South Frontage Road, 12:25 a.m.
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive, 4:25 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4800 block of Hickory Hills Circle, 7:27 a.m.
Shootings
• 1000 block of Fulton Ave., 12:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk, Michael David Barnes, 61, 4068 Old Homestead Road, Meridian. Barnes is also charged with trespassing, violation hour rules.
• Possession of controlled substance - Bobby Dewayne Coleman, 31, 104 Line St., Union.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Brent Duell, 43, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Channing Gilbert, 32, 1409 James Parten Road, Meridian. Gilbert is also charged with violation hour rules.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• Espey-Hedgepeth Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Meehan Savoy Road, West, Meridian.
Shooting
• Cook Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Old Homestead Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
April 17
• False alarm, 15th Ave.
• False alarm, 22nd Ave.
• False alarm, 15th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Medical assist, St. Luke St.
• Vehicle accident, Windmill & Hwy. 39.
April 18
• Medical assist, St. Luke St.
• Building fire, 6th Ave.
April 19
• Vehicle fire, 36th Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 11 & 80.
• Vehicle accident, 42nd Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brushfire, Valley Road (South).
• Assist, Valley Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
