Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Driving under the influence/first offense - Kevin Ronsha Bryant, 40, 7721 J.O. Thomas Road, Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicle
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Barnhill Road-Windsor Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Structure fire, Zero Road (Clarkdale, Southeast, Lost Gap).
• Brushfire, Russell-Topton Road (Russell, Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Barnhill Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.