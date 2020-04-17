Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Driving under the influence/first offense - Kevin Ronsha Bryant, 40, 7721 J.O. Thomas Road, Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Stolen vehicle

• Zero Road, Meridian.

Accident

• Barnhill Road-Windsor Road, Meridian.

Theft

• Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Structure fire, Zero Road (Clarkdale, Southeast, Lost Gap).

• Brushfire, Russell-Topton Road (Russell, Toomsuba).

• Accident with injuries, Barnhill Road (Bailey).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

