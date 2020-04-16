Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Soliciting prostitution - Jamie D. Jackson, born in 2002, 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 508, Meridian.
• Soliciting prostitution - Jaburious Jackson, born in 1994, 9668 Townsend Road, Porterville.
• Soliciting prostitution - Marquez D. Moton, born in 1995, 6875 King Road, Meridian.
• Soliciting prostitution - Jamarkus D. Kelly, born in 2001, 3713 15th St., Meridian.
• Soliciting prostitution - Danita D. Roberts, born in 1997, 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 508, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Edward House, born in 1977, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of executive order - Jelani Brown, born in 1997, 2704 St. Luke St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with DUI/other, domestic violence, simple assault/threat.
• Violation of executive order - Amber Stroud, born in 1996, 466A Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Stroud is also charged with DUI/other.
• DUI/other - Antonio Sanders, born in 1988, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1415 36th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of 27th Ave., 3:07 p.m.
• 2700 block of Edgewood Drive, 3:31 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - James Royce Craven, 47, 77 CR 469, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Riley Alexis Meyer, 22, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Credit card, intent to defraud - Amber Jo Stroud, 23, 4668 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Zachary Cain Walker, 17, 7816 Hookston Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Shooting
• North Shore Drive, Toomsuba.
Accident
• State Blvd. Ext.-Cricket Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Valley Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
