Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Soliciting prostitution - Jamie D. Jackson, born in 2002, 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 508, Meridian.

• Soliciting prostitution - Jaburious Jackson, born in 1994, 9668 Townsend Road, Porterville.

• Soliciting prostitution - Marquez D. Moton, born in 1995, 6875 King Road, Meridian.

• Soliciting prostitution - Jamarkus D. Kelly, born in 2001, 3713 15th St., Meridian.

• Soliciting prostitution - Danita D. Roberts, born in 1997, 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 508, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Edward House, born in 1977, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.

• Violation of executive order - Jelani Brown, born in 1997, 2704 St. Luke St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with DUI/other, domestic violence, simple assault/threat.

• Violation of executive order - Amber Stroud, born in 1996, 466A Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Stroud is also charged with DUI/other.

• DUI/other - Antonio Sanders, born in 1988, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1415 36th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Residential burglary

• 800 block of 27th Ave., 3:07 p.m.

• 2700 block of Edgewood Drive, 3:31 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Possession of methamphetamine - James Royce Craven, 47, 77 CR 469, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Riley Alexis Meyer, 22, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.

• Credit card, intent to defraud - Amber Jo Stroud, 23, 4668 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Zachary Cain Walker, 17, 7816 Hookston Road, Collinsville.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Shooting

• North Shore Drive, Toomsuba.

Accident

• State Blvd. Ext.-Cricket Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Valley Road (South).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

