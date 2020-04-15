Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/other - Tina M. Pope, born in 1971, 4558 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Pope is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Willful trespassing - Aaron Posey, born in 1981, 900 N Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 1707 14th Ave., Meridian. Portis is also charged with malicious mischief, violation of executive order, disorderly conduct.
• Aggravated assault - Torshun Griffin, born in 2001, 3900 Davis St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 1100 block of Hwy. 19 South, 6:34 a.m.
Shooting
• 4300 block of Paulding St., 11:27 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disturbance of family - Justin Austin Clearman, 33, 2925 Russell Camp Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• Schamberville Lane-Poplar Lane, Meridian.
Assault
• Hwy. 145 South, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Russell Camp Road, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
