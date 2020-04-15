Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/other - Tina M. Pope, born in 1971, 4558 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Pope is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• Willful trespassing - Aaron Posey, born in 1981, 900 N Frontage Road, Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 1707 14th Ave., Meridian. Portis is also charged with malicious mischief, violation of executive order, disorderly conduct.

• Aggravated assault - Torshun Griffin, born in 2001, 3900 Davis St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Auto burglary

• 1100 block of Hwy. 19 South, 6:34 a.m.

Shooting

• 4300 block of Paulding St., 11:27 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Disturbance of family - Justin Austin Clearman, 33, 2925 Russell Camp Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary

• Schamberville Lane-Poplar Lane, Meridian.

Assault

• Hwy. 145 South, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Russell Camp Road, Meridian.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

