Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, April 11 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, April 13:

• Expired license tag- Dorothy M. Anthony, 32, homeless. Anthony is also charged with expired driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.

• Improper equipment- Cameron Scott Boardman, 20, 11811 Maiden Road, Collinsville. Boardman is also charged with careless driving and driving under the influence, first offense.

• Probation violation/parole- Melton Wade Boutwell, 49, 5414 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.

• Switched tag/license plate- Shamiece Martey Eades, 23, 602 Stough Lane C, Linden, AL. Eades is also charged with no driver's license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.

• Failure to appear (Justice Court)- Denise Tishall Ezell, 32, 5121 5th Street, Meridian.

• Disturbance by noise or offensive conduct- Gina Lynn Hembree, 34, 6923 Bronson Road, Meridian. Hembree is also charged with abusive calls/emergency phone.

• Careless driving-Boleyn Glenn Herringtion Jr., 22. 10743 Bryd Doerner Road, Collinsville. Herrington is also charged with fleeing arrest and driving under the influence, first offense.

• Disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer-Lapreciuos Houston, 30, 406 58th Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with resisting arrest

• Simple assault/attempt to create fear- Samir Obeid, 60, 4827 Valley Road, Meridian.

• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law- Anquenetta Shanta Scott, 41, 8236 Head Start Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from to Friday, April 11 to Monday, April 13:

Case number

• John C. Stennis Drive, Meridian.

Burglary

• Cresent Lake Road, Meridian.

• Hwy.39 North, Meridian.

• Russell Mt, Gilead Road, Meridian.

• Interstate 20/59, Toomsuba.

• Russell Mt, Gilead Road, Meridian. (Sunday)

Intoxicated Driver

• North Hills Steet at 35th Ave., Meridian.

• Minnow Bucket Road at Null Road, Lauderdale.

• Will Garrett Road at Hwy. 11 and 80, Toomsuba.

• Byrd Doerner Road at Julius Tucker Memorial Road, Collinsville.

Meet complainant

• Long Creek Cut-Off Road, Meridian.

Accident

• Sam Gray Road, Meridian.

Vandalism

• Blue Top Road, Meridian

Disturbance

• Twitley Branch Road, Meridian.

• Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13:

• Assist, Rabbit Road (Samdale)

• Assist, Springhill Loop (Clarkdale)

• Assist, Caseyville Road (Southeast)

• Assist, Mt. Horeb Road (Long Creek)

• Assist, East Crescent Lake (Long Creek)

• Wreck with injuries (Toomsuba)

• Assist, Hwy, 495 (Bailey)

Amblane Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 3:21 p.m.

 

