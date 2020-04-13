Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, April 11 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, April 13:
• Expired license tag- Dorothy M. Anthony, 32, homeless. Anthony is also charged with expired driver’s license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.
• Improper equipment- Cameron Scott Boardman, 20, 11811 Maiden Road, Collinsville. Boardman is also charged with careless driving and driving under the influence, first offense.
• Probation violation/parole- Melton Wade Boutwell, 49, 5414 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Switched tag/license plate- Shamiece Martey Eades, 23, 602 Stough Lane C, Linden, AL. Eades is also charged with no driver's license, no liability insurance and driving under the influence, first offense.
• Failure to appear (Justice Court)- Denise Tishall Ezell, 32, 5121 5th Street, Meridian.
• Disturbance by noise or offensive conduct- Gina Lynn Hembree, 34, 6923 Bronson Road, Meridian. Hembree is also charged with abusive calls/emergency phone.
• Careless driving-Boleyn Glenn Herringtion Jr., 22. 10743 Bryd Doerner Road, Collinsville. Herrington is also charged with fleeing arrest and driving under the influence, first offense.
• Disorderly conduct/fail to obey law enforcement officer-Lapreciuos Houston, 30, 406 58th Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with resisting arrest
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear- Samir Obeid, 60, 4827 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law- Anquenetta Shanta Scott, 41, 8236 Head Start Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from to Friday, April 11 to Monday, April 13:
Case number
• John C. Stennis Drive, Meridian.
Burglary
• Cresent Lake Road, Meridian.
• Hwy.39 North, Meridian.
• Russell Mt, Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Interstate 20/59, Toomsuba.
• Russell Mt, Gilead Road, Meridian. (Sunday)
Intoxicated Driver
• North Hills Steet at 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Minnow Bucket Road at Null Road, Lauderdale.
• Will Garrett Road at Hwy. 11 and 80, Toomsuba.
• Byrd Doerner Road at Julius Tucker Memorial Road, Collinsville.
Meet complainant
• Long Creek Cut-Off Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Sam Gray Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Blue Top Road, Meridian
Disturbance
• Twitley Branch Road, Meridian.
• Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13:
• Assist, Rabbit Road (Samdale)
• Assist, Springhill Loop (Clarkdale)
• Assist, Caseyville Road (Southeast)
• Assist, Mt. Horeb Road (Long Creek)
• Assist, East Crescent Lake (Long Creek)
• Wreck with injuries (Toomsuba)
• Assist, Hwy, 495 (Bailey)
Amblane Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 3:21 p.m.
