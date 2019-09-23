Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Possession of paraphernalia - Anthony A. Woffard, born in 1986, 3810 Suqualena-Meehan Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Ricky W. Cole, born in 1962, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Kodi Davidson, born in 1979, 3529 26th St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Demetrice D. Johnson, born in 1996, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Public drunk - Robert L. Fluker, born in 1985, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Portia L. Dooley, born in 1963, 5313 Hwy. 19, Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Briana K. James, born in 1992, 4401 40th Ave. Apt. 3C, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Jadaisha Tubbs, born in 1995, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Penny B. Boswell, born in 1967, 102 Robbins Blvd. Daphne, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Rachel Williams, born in 1987, 4427 Experiment Station Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Diedra Houston, born in 1984, 4110 9th St. Apt. 1106, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Samuel Edwards, born in 1973, 2007 20th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 2500 block of 8th St. at 7:39 a.m.
• 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 9:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 16th Ave. South at 6:34 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2800 block of Chandler St. at 6:43 a.m.
• 5600 block of 14th Ave. at 9:31 a.m.
• 4300 block of 10th Ave. at 10:04 a.m.
• 5700 block of 17th Place at 10:44 a.m.
• 1500 block of 57th Ct. at 11:37 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 8:32 p.m.
• 2100 block of Hwy. 19 North at 2:34 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 7:08 a.m.
• 3500 block of 42nd St. at 11:05 a.m.
• 3800 block of 40th St. at 8:54 a.m.
• 6600 block of 13th Place at 7:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Cardarrius Jamall Barfield, 25, 2020 25th Ave., Meridian. Barfield is also charged with failure to dim headlights, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Rico Antonio Benamon, 30, 1631 Hwy. 493, Bailey. Benamon is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Tedeschi Tyrone Brown Jr., 17, 104961 Hwy. 39, Daleville. Brown is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag, driving without headlights.
• No driver’s license - Joshua Thomas Carter, 21, 522 Eatonville Rd., Hattiesburg.
Carter is also charged with no liability insurance, driving without headlights.
• No driver’s license - Isaias Flores-Gillardo, 15, 6439 Haven Ridge Drive, Riverdale, Ga. Flores-Gillardo is also charged with wrong way on a one-way street, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Kenneth Wade Gilliand, 58, 9921 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - David Paul McArthur, 48, 1441 Bailey Acres Circle, Bailey.
• Suspended driver’s license - Mickey Joe Polk, 34, 1140 Red Water Road, Carthage. Polk is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Nehemiah LaShawn Russell, 17, 2419 State Blvd., Meridian. Russell is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no license tag, no license tag.
• Burglary/commercial - Robert Waynn Speed, 43, 8076 Mosley Crossing Road, Meridian.
• Leaving the scene of an accident - Frederick Lamont Williams, 41, 18th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Pauldin Road, Meridian.
• Rylan Lane, Meridian.
• T. M. Jones Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Post County Line Road, Collinsville.
Missing Person
• N. Lakeland, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Pinewood Drive, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• North Frontage-Virginia Drive, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, 12th St.
• Unauthorized burning, Valley St.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Paulding St.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 39 North.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 South.
• Vehicle accident, 24th St.
• False alarm, Old Marion Road.
• Lockout, North Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Brushfire, Lizelia Rd. (Marion, Northeast, Lauderdale, Russell, Toomsuba).
• Structure fire assist, Timber Cove Drive (Collinsville, Suqualena).
• An accident with injuries, South Hwy. 19 (Southeast).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Fred Haguewood Road (Southeast).
• An accident with injuries, Extension Road (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Old Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Rabbit Road (Lauderdale, Northeast, Collinsville, Sam Dale, Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Schamberville Lane (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
