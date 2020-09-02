Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Willful trespassing - Samuel Sharp, born in 1982, 1126 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Adriana Harris, born in 1992, 1126 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Charbrecia Stevens, born in 1995, 203 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Calvin Binion, born in 1964, 3017 27th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Tommy Croft, born in 1987, 3110 26th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 4500 block of 3rd St., 8:30 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of A St., 8:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/2nd offense - Jay Chatman, 51, 9618 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale. Chatman is also charged with unauthorized use of driver’s license, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle, failure to pay, failure to appear.
• Probation violation/parole - Patrick Terrell Lewis Jr., 28, 3802 32nd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Grissom Road.
Stop suspicious
• Virginia Drive-2nd St.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Russell, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
UPDATE:
Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges against Christopher Thomas Coffman were dismissed in Lauderdale County Justice Court by Judge Ondray Harris on Jan. 1, 2017 at the request of the officer, according to court documents. Coffman was accused of the violation on Nov. 20, 2016.
A simple assault by threat violation against Coffman was dismissed Oct. 16, 2012 by Judge Robbie Robinson in Lauderdale County Justice Court on a motion by the county attorney, according to a court document.
