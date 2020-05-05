Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Shoplifting/four counts - Larry K. Scott, born in 1984, 1010 N Frontage Road, Meridian. Scott is also charged with will trespassing, trespassing/two counts, simple assault.
• DUI/first other - Quadecia Hudson, born in 2000, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Hudson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeremiah Rushing, born in 1989, 1611 18th Ave., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/first other - Christopher T. Allgood, born in 1997, 1168 Little Rock-County Line Road, Little Rock, Miss.
• Petit larceny - Lakendra Campbell, born in 1994, 1708 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1114 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/fourth or subsequent - Dana Lancaster, born in 1973, 9668 Warren Lake Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 12:32 p.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of 49th Ave., 3:36 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Kyra Jade Moore, 21, 4640 JB Gill Road, Toomsuba.
• Simple assault - Freddy Gerald Newman, 9089 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
• Failure to appear - James Phillip Wilson, 40, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Shooting
• Smith Spur Road, Toomsuba.
Theft
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• B Cricket Road, Meridian.
Rape or attempted rape
• Welch Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Outside leak, 53rd Ave.
• Gas leak, Windover Circle.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
