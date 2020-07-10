Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance - Angela Taylor, born in 1964, 2923 Davis St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Jason Leddon, born in 1983, 6311 Grantham Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Henrietta Naylor, born in 1995, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. B5, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Douglas Giddens, born in 1991, 2015 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Johnny Townsend, born in 1991, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. G4, Meridian. Townsend is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Willful trespassing - Rebecca Barlow, born in 1985, 2211 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Kolbie Sheffield, born in 1997, 1116 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Janice Sims, born in 1970 200 23rd St. Apt. 10, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Francesca Chaney, born in 1987, 2428 Old Marion Road, Apt. M95, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3000 block of Hwy. 39N, 12:27 p.m.
• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., 5:05 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 900 block of 70th Place, 6:42 a.m.
• 7100 block of Hwy. 80W, 7:09 a.m.
• 500 block of North Frontage Road, 11:40 a.m.
• 6200 block of Semmes Road, 12:17 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2100 block of South Frontage Road, 7:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Leman Earl Burrage, 73, 386 Albert Blank Road, DeKalb.
• Public drunk - Summer Danielle Cook, 28, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Charles Harbin, 56, 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Meridian. Harbin is also charged with suspended driver’s license, expired tag, failure to signal.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Heneritta L. Naylor, 25, 1106 29th Ave.
• Probation violation/parole - Jason Speed, 30, 820 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Missing person
• Betts Radcliff Road, Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Clarence Harris at Cuba Road, Lauderdale.
Accident
• Trick Talbert Road, Bailey.
Intoxicated subject
• Knox Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Vehicle accident, 9th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Structure fire, 2704 Valley Road (South, Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Bolen Long Creek (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Knox Road (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dr. Brock Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
