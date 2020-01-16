Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.

• Simple assault on a minor - Charles Frank Brown, 31, 317 Bank St., Forest. Brown is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Cloist Jimison Jr., 38, 6929 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.

• DUI/first offense - Randy G. Lay, 58, 1006 S 13th Ave., Lanett, Ala. Lay is also charged with failure to obey police officer directing traffic.

• Disturbance of family - John Timothy Reed, 51, 6192 Shady Pine Drive, Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:

Armed robbery

• Hwy. 145, Meridian.

Burglary

• Valley Rd., Meridian.

Disturbance

• Shady Pine Drive, Toomsuba.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Meehan).

• Accident with injuries, Zero Road (Southeast, Long Creek).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

