Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault on a minor - Charles Frank Brown, 31, 317 Bank St., Forest. Brown is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Cloist Jimison Jr., 38, 6929 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Randy G. Lay, 58, 1006 S 13th Ave., Lanett, Ala. Lay is also charged with failure to obey police officer directing traffic.
• Disturbance of family - John Timothy Reed, 51, 6192 Shady Pine Drive, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Armed robbery
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Shady Pine Drive, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Accident with injuries, Zero Road (Southeast, Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.