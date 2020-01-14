Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Murder - James Alexander Starks, 30, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault.
• Public drunk - Melvin Jimerson, born in 1965, 1103 17th Ave., Meridian. Jimerson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Scherri S. Lee, born in 1969, 4609 Broadmoor Drive Apt. 255, Meridian. Lee is also charged with disturbance of family.
• Disturbance of a family - Thamus Stephens, born in 1995, 4609 Broadmoor Drive Apt. 255, Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle felony taking - Jakarius Kewaun Avery, 22, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Carl Wayne Rawson Jr., 38, 1970 Hwy. 18, Louin. Rawson Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Switched tag/license plate - Jeremy Scott Spann, 30, 546 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian. Spann is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in-vehicle, improper equipment, false ID information.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandy Jean Whitehead, 35, 310 Branch Estates Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
