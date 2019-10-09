Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m.Wednesday:
•Aggravated assault-Delanney Ford, born 1990, 2011 26th Ave., Meridian.
•Contributing to the neglect or delinquency of child- Alicia Thames, born 1976, 2342 Crabapple Drive., Meridian.
•Trespassing-James K. Measell, born in 1965, 3517 45th Ave. Apt. A, Meridian
•Malicious and willful trespassing- Rebekah Walsh, born 1990, homeless
•Domestic violence – Octaviuos Holt, born 1996, 3813 8th Street, Meridian
•Trespassing-Jamillian Benamon, born 1990, 1620 29th Ave. Meridian.
•Two charges of simple assault- Ashley D. Whitaker, born 1991, 41 Circle 136, Quitman.
•Petit larceny-Robert Walker, born 1980, homeless
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday to Wednesday:
Stolen Vehicle
•130 block of 22nd Avenue Heights at 5:12 p.m.
Residential Burglary
•4900 block of 3rd St., at 5:04 p.m
•Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday:
•Driving under the influence, first offense-River Carter,22, 3776 Old 8th St. Rd. North, Meridian.
•Aggravated Assault-Delanney Kemon Ford, 29, 2323 48th Ave., Meridian
•Suspended driver's license, Ronald Wayne McGowin,58, 110 Todd Rd., Collinsville. McGowin is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
•Suspended driver's license- Marquis McNeely, 38, 1818 34th Ave., Meridian. McNeely is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of spice and felon in possession of firearm.
•Felony DUI/4th- Jeremy Nathan Smith, 43, 1030 Decatur Stratton Rd., Decatur.
•Improper Equipment- Char’Brecia Andrea Stevens, 24, 203 60th Ave., Meridian. Stevens is also charged with child restraint law and no driver's license.
•No driver's license- Broderick D. Toole, 37, 4600 Arthur St. 3, Meridian. Toole is also charged with no liability insurance.
•Trafficking in a controlled substance- Kenyata LaTaurus Walker, 40, 85 Hall Rd., Meridian.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Robert Andrew Walker, 38, homeless. Walker is also charged with petit larceny, up to $1,000.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Theft
•500 Constitution Avenue, Meridian.
Reserved
•2001 5 Street, Meridian.
Road blocked
•State Blvd. Extension and Pine Springs, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
•Chandler Road and state Blvd., Meridian.
•1st Avenue and Highway 39 Bypass, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:
•Vehicle accident-29th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:
•Brush fire, West Lauderdale Road (Collinsville)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2:34 p.m.
