Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday:
• Suspended driver's license- Jeremy Davis,34, 6884 Hwy 513, Meridian. Davis is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance-Cordarryal Deshean Ford, 33, 128 Porterville Zion Road, Potterville. Ford is also charged with possession of marijuana vehicle.
• Suspended driver's license- Brenda Lee Fuller, 57, 4823 Causeyville Road, Meridian. Fuller is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Suspended drivers license-Devonte Akva Jackson, 22, 802 26th Street, Meridian. Jackson is also charged with no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device and simple assault causing bodily injury.
• Felon in possession of firearm-Adam Donnell, 30, 2704 Valley Road 71, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana, vehicle-Telandrick Anton Rencher, 27, 83 Potterville Zion Circle Road, Potterville. Rencher is also charged with driving under the influence first offense.
• Rape-Statutory-Travis Shamiun Ruttley, 18, 5306 Water Valley Road, Meridian.
Suspended driver's license- Crystal Marie Scarbrough, 32, 586 Linton Road, Meridian. Scarbrough is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle.
• No driver’s license- Candi Lynn Seymore, 32, 9314 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road 7 Lauderdale. Seymore is also charged with no liability insurance.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Missing person
• Sharp Road, Collinsville
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday to Thursday:
• Excessive Heat/no ignition-25th Ave.
• Vehicle accident-Bonita Lakes Drive
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:
• Brush fire, Zero Road (Long Creek)
• Brush fire, East Haney Road (Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
• Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 1:20 p.m.
