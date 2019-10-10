Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday:

• Suspended driver's license- Jeremy Davis,34, 6884 Hwy 513, Meridian. Davis is also charged with no liability insurance.

• Driving under the influence of other substance-Cordarryal Deshean Ford, 33, 128 Porterville Zion Road, Potterville. Ford is also charged with possession of marijuana vehicle.

• Suspended driver's license- Brenda Lee Fuller, 57, 4823 Causeyville Road, Meridian. Fuller is also charged with no liability insurance.

• Suspended drivers license-Devonte Akva Jackson, 22, 802 26th Street, Meridian. Jackson is also charged with no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device and simple assault causing bodily injury.

• Felon in possession of firearm-Adam Donnell, 30, 2704 Valley Road 71, Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana, vehicle-Telandrick Anton Rencher, 27, 83 Potterville Zion Circle Road, Potterville. Rencher is also charged with driving under the influence first offense.

• Rape-Statutory-Travis Shamiun Ruttley, 18, 5306 Water Valley Road, Meridian.

Suspended driver's license- Crystal Marie Scarbrough, 32, 586 Linton Road, Meridian. Scarbrough is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle.

• No driver’s license- Candi Lynn Seymore, 32, 9314 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road 7 Lauderdale. Seymore is also charged with no liability insurance.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:

Missing person

• Sharp Road, Collinsville

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday to Thursday:

• Excessive Heat/no ignition-25th Ave.

• Vehicle accident-Bonita Lakes Drive

The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:

• Brush fire, Zero Road (Long Creek)

• Brush fire, East Haney Road (Southeast)

Ambulance Runs

• Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 1:20 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you