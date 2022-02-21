Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - D’Jarrah Alexander, born in 1993, 1714 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Demarcus Watkins, born in 1990, 215 Meadow St., York, Ala. Watkins is also charged with malicious mischief.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of 23rd Ave., 7:41 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2100 block of 41st Ave., 11:28 a.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical run - Hooper Rd. (Russell).
• Emergency medical run - Collinsville Circle (Collinsville). • Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Grass fire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Assist - Interstate 59S (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 bypass (Clarkdale).
• Grass fire - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident - Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Trash fire - Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.