Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Public drunk - Lonnie Bell, born in 1982, 5512 CR 32 Lisman, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct/two counts - David M. Joles, born in 1969, homeless.
• Trespassing - Justin Dearman, born in 1996, 7850 Davis Newell Road, Marion.
• Disorderly conduct - Timothy M. Selman, born in 1986, 3900 11th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Catherine Currie, born in 1983, 804 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tamila Abrams, born in 1998, 1923 11th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Corderous L. Taylor, born in 1989, 1004 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Johnny J. Dunnigan, born in 1964, 2112 35th Ave., Meridian. Dunigan is also charged with disorderly conduct, giving false information.
• Domestic violence - Adrianna S. Culpepper, born in 1992, 2443 St. Johns Road, DeKalb.
• DUI/first/other - Brooke D. Burt, born in 1996, 3512 69th Ave., Meridian. Burt is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first/other - Janet L. Howard, born in 1962, 322 CR 442, Quitman. Howard is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, homeless.
• DUI refusal - James O. Rush, born in 1955, 4619 11th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ashley George, born in 1982, 20 Mitchum Bottom Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ashley E. Deen, born in 1992, 5504 Cherokee Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Cheryl W. Tuggle, born in 1957, 2327 Whitiker Road, Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Javon Hibbler, born in 1990, 1907 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Becky A. McKinney, born in 1966, 1471 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Mondrick A. Martin, born in 1994, 4704 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-91, Krystal Wolverton, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Andra Collins, born in 1968, 2517 24th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - April Moulds, born in 1985, 1010 S Frontage Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 3100 block of 5th Ave. at 4:48 p.m.
• 700 block of Front St. Extension at 9:40 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 19N at 2:59 p.m.
• 700 block of Front St. Extension at 11:52 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3900 block of 26th St. at 6:08 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of Jimmie Rogers memorial Drive at 12:23 p.m.
• 6000 block of H St. at 11:20 p.m.
• 200 block of 3rd Ave. S at 4:19 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3900 block of 26th St. at 6:08 p.m.
Shootings
• 5100 block of 5th St. at 9:42 a.m.
• 4600 block of 5th St. at 10:50 p.m.
• 200 block of 58th Ave. at 7:12 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 11:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Driving under the influence/third offense - Marvin Beuford Barron Jr., 37, 2503 46th Ave., Meridian. Barron Jr. is also charged with Felony DUI.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Lacoltan Bernard Bester, 27, 329 Six Mile Road, Scooba. Bester is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Austin David Bloebaum, 25, 9450 West Lauderdale Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Gary A. Brown, 39, 370 Adams St., Chunky. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Brian Lee Clayton, 36, 8380 Kemper Springs Road, Lauderdale. Clayton is also charged with careless driving, failure to signal, seat belt violation, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, no liability insurance.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Michelle Cook, 23, 3644 Pamelia Drive, Lauderdale.
• Contempt of court - Michael Jamar Crowther, 27, 155 Stephens Road, Newton.
• Sale of marijuana - Ashley E. Deen, 27, 5504 Cherokee Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Drew Reece Espey, 20, 7873 Espey Road, Meridian. Espey is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Donnie Fitzgerald Farmer II, 25, 3658 46th St., Meridian. Farmer II is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper equipment.
• No driver’s license - Ticondria Gary, 22, 200 5th Ave., Meridian. Gary is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Stacy Gowdy, 52, 1801 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Keith Weldon Gunn, 21, 8695 Fellowship Road, Bailey. Gunn is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Possession of cocaine - Quindarius Jackson, 20, 5240 Sumpter, Cuba, Ala. Jackson is also charged with armed robbery/two counts, kidnapping, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death, burglary/dwelling house.
• Contempt of court - Jack Marlon Jenkins, 47, 114 Walker Ave., York, Ala.
• Trespassing/willful - David Monroe Joles, 49, 7748 Hwy. 45N, Meridian. Joles is also charged with petit larceny/two counts, simple assault/attempt to create fear, escape/misdemeanor.
• DUI/first offense - Demarico Cortez Lewis, 38, 8808 Hwy. 493, Bailey. Lewis is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
• DUI/first offense - Travis Levern Love, 53, 611 56th Ave., Meridian. Love is also charged with failure to yield right of way, expired driver’s license, possession of marijuana/first offense, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Alex Bernell Lowry, 58, 803 29th St., Meridian. Lowry is also charged with improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Mondrick Antwan Martin, 24, 4704 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Billy Ray Odell Moore, 21, 7850 David Newell Road, Meridian. Moore is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, seat belt violation, expired tag, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Zandra Riketta Nelson, 40, 752 Townsend Mission Loop, Cuba, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Timothy Maurice Selmon, 33, 3400 11th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Headstart Road, Lauderdale.
• Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
Stop suspicious
• N. Frontage Road-and IHop, Meridian.
• 33rd Ave.-20th St., Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 45-York Road, Meridian.
• 29th Ave.-16th St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 493-near Bailey Acres Road.
• 21st Ave.-6th St., Meridian.
Accident intoxicated driver
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road-Randy’s One Stop.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, Water Tower Road.
• Vehicle fire, 43rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Vehicle accident, 5th St.
• Vehicle accident, 10th Ave.
• Medical assist, 33rd St.
• Medical assist, 34th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• Vehicle accident, King Road.
• Building fire, 44th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Fire alarm, Hickory Grove Road (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Fisher-Zero (Long Creek).
• An accident with injuries, MM124-Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Greenhill Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Zero Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist, Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, May Lake Drive (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Vimville-Causeyville Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.